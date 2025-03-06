McKenna: Two Strong Options at Left-Back

Thursday, 6th Mar 2025 17:01 Town boss Kieran McKenna has praised Conor Townsend’s consistency but says it’s unlikely but not impossible that the summer signing from West Brom and Leif Davis would feature in the same side. Townsend, 32, has caught the eye with his displays in cup competitions this season, taking over at left-back from Davis, who has been outstanding in that role since signing in the summer of 2022. Those performances have led fans to speculate whether a way might be found for both Townsend and Davis to start in the same XI. “He's performed to a consistent level, which is a credit to him, and it gives us a fantastic option,” McKenna said of Townsend. “He has some similarities to Leif but some differences as well. He's performed consistently well for the team, so it's good to have that option. “In terms of them playing together, it's not impossible, but with the balance on that side and how we play, there isn't very often a position higher up than Leif and usually behind him is a centre-back, and Conor isn't a centre-back. “So, if you ask me honestly, do I think they'll play a lot of games together? Probably not, but it gives us two strong options in that position.”

Photo: Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



grow_our_own added 17:04 - Mar 6

Agreed, but zero at right-back. Whenever Axel's been injured, it's been a gaping weakness all season. 0

