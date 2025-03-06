McKenna: Palace Are a Strong Side But We Go There With Confidence

Thursday, 6th Mar 2025 18:06 Town visit Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon still looking for their first Premier League win of 2025, but following a positive FA Cup display at Nottingham Forest on Monday. The Blues go into the game 18th in the Premier League table, five points plus goal difference behind Wolves, who host Everton in the day’s 8pm kick-off. Town took Forest, who are currently third, chasing a Champions League place, to extra-time in their fifth round tie earlier in the week, the game ending 1-1, before losing 5-4 on penalties. However, it was a display which illustrated that the Blues are capable of competing with the best sides in the division, even with eight changes from the team which lined up in their previous league match, the 3-2 loss at Manchester United. Palace are 12th, 19 points and six places above Town, having won five of their last seven after making a slow start to the season which saw them fail to win any of their opening eight Premier League games, having finished the previous campaign very strongly, winning six out of seven. Last weekend, the Eagles beat 10-man Millwall 3-1 at home in the fifth round of the FA Cup, while they defeated Aston Villa 4-1 in their last league fixture in the preceding midweek, also at Selhurst Park. That victory is one of only three at home in the league - along with a 1-0 success over Spurs in October and a 2-1 win against Southampton in December - along with five draws and six losses. Palace have picked up more points on the road, 22, than they have at home, 14. Only three teams have scored fewer goals at home than the Eagles’ total of 16, while they have conceded 22, the ninth most in the division. Blues manager McKenna is anticipating a closely contested game, the Eagles having run out 1-0 winners of a match of few chances at Portman Road in early December. “I think there's no game in the Premier League that's going to be anything less than competitive,” McKenna said. “I've said many times that if we can do a lot of things well then we'll make the games competitive. “Crystal Palace are a very strong side. They certainly improved as the season’s gone on, which we always felt they would do. “They've had a really settled selection, they’ve got some really strong attributes and Selhurst Park is a difficult place to go. “We're expecting a tough game, but we go there also with confidence and we want to go and show the best version of ourselves. If we do that, we know that we can give them a tough game as well. “We believe we had a really even-fought game with them early in the season and now it's a big challenge to go to their stadium and try and produce some of the same things, but also try and find the extra little bit that might get us the three points.” It was pointed out to McKenna that only two per cent separated the teams in terms of shots inside and outside the box in the Portman Road fixture and the Northern Irishman was asked whether that illustrated that the two sides take a similar attacking approach. “I'm not sure that statistic reflects too much,” McKenna said. “It reflects it was an even game, which I think it certainly was. “They produced a moment of quality with [Jean-Philippe] Mateta that decided the game between the two teams, but it was certainly an even-fought game. “In terms of similarities between the two teams, in terms of systems and attacking and defensive balance, there are some similarities in there which often can end up leaning towards a fairly tight game, and I think that was the case in the first game. Both teams set up in a pretty similar way and it led to a pretty tight game. “We know the opponent well and I'm sure they know us well. Both teams are fairly consistent with what they do and we have to try and execute well and try and go there and produce a big performance.” Palace are almost certain to be without Mateta this time around, the French striker, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season and has been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for both January and February, having required 25 stitches to an ear injury following Millwall keeper Liam Roberts’s horror challenge during last week’s cup tie, which led to glovesman’s sending off. “Has that been 100 per cent confirmed?” McKenna said when asked how crucial Mateta is to the way Palace play. “No one's rung me to tell me that yet, so you have to always prepare until you know for certain. I don't want to speak too much about whether he's available or not available. “He's obviously a very important player for Crystal Palace, having a fantastic season and, of course, scored the winning goal for them at Portman Road. “But it would be foolish to think that that's the maximum of the threats. [Ismaila] Sarr and [Eberechi] Eze are in fantastic form playing behind him, Eddie Nketiah is a player that many courted in the summer with a fantastic pedigree.

“Both wing-backs [Tyrick Mitchell and Daniel Muñoz] are in good form. They've got physicality and experience and quality all over the pitch, so whether Mateta plays or not, we know we're facing a strong side and we need to prepare for all the threats they have.” Regarding Roberts’s challenge on Mateta, McKenna added: “I wasn't watching at the time because we were training, but I've seen some of the images back. “Obviously, it looked like a reckless challenge and the right decision was reached in the end for the player to be sent off, I think. We hope that Mateta makes a full and quick recovery, which I'm sure he will do.” The Team McKenna’s selection options at Palace are limited by the extensive injury problems which have hit the squad in recent weeks. Alex Palmer will start in goal with the Blues boss having a decision to make on the right of the defence with Axel Tuanzebe out with a hamstring injury and set to undergo a thumb operation during his time on the sidelines. Ben Godfrey deputised in the Tottenham match when the DR Congo defender was suspended but had a tough time and McKenna may look at alternatives with Ben Johnson an option to come into that role, although the ex-West Ham man may be needed further forward on the right. McKenna could perhaps move Dara O’Shea out to the right with Luke Woolfenden coming into the middle, as has happened at half-time on a couple of occasions recently, but the Blues boss has been less keen to move the Irish international out of the centre from the start. Jacob Greaves will be the left centre-half with Leif Davis the left-back. In central midfield, McKenna could bring Kalvin Phillips back into the XI, the on-loan Manchester City man having returned to training following his calf problem. Skipper Sam Morsy was one of Town’s best performers during Monday’s FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest, but played the full 120 minutes. Jens Cajuste looks set to start in the other role. In the three ahead of the double pivot, McKenna was due to assess both Omari Hutchinson and Julio Encisco following their knee injuries. If both are considered fit enough to start, Hutchinson seems likely to be on the right with the Paraguayan in the middle. Jack Clarke, Jaden Philogene and Nathan Broadhead are the alternatives on the left and - along with Johnson - are options for the right and central roles should Hutchinson and Enciso not be up to places in the XI. Liam Delap will be the central striker. Christian Walton is set to return to the bench having recovered from the groin injury he suffered at Liverpool. History Historically, Town have the edge on Palace, winning 32 games between the sides (30 in the league), losing 28 (27) and drawing 24 (24). The Blues haven’t won at Selhurst Park since August 2010 when Roy Keane’s side beat George Burley’s Eagles 2-1 in a game in which both teams ended the match with 10 men, Andros Townsend, in his second game for the club on loan from Spurs, following Palace’s Claude Davis for an early bath, while Grant Leadbitter, from the penalty spot, and Carlos Edwards found the target for Town. At Portman Road earlier in the season, Mateta’s 59th-minute goal was enough to see Crystal Palace to a 1-0 victory over the Blues. The French striker made the most of a Greaves slip before finishing confidently, with the defender coming closest to scoring for the Blues when he stuck the woodwork with a header from a set piece in the closing stages. The sides most recently met at Selhurst Park in the second round of the Carabao Cup in August 2017 when manager Mick McCarthy fielded an entirely changed XI and handed seven players Blues debuts - George Fowler, Pat Webber, Shane McLoughlin and Ben Folami from the beginning and Ben Morris, Monty Patterson and Chris Smith from the bench - while then-18-year-old Woolfenden made his first senior start for the club. Bersant Celina, in his initial loan spell at the club, netted his first Blues goal in injury time but two earlier James McArthur strikes saw Crystal Palace to a 2-1 victory. The youthful Blues did themselves proud and held out until the 76th minute when McArthur curled home the first of his brace, the second coming eight minutes later, before Celina's goal threatened to spark a late, late Town comeback. The teams last met in South London in the league in the Championship in November 2012 in McCarthy’s second game in charge of Town when the Eagles ran out 5-0 victors. Yannick Bolasie had put the home side ahead at half-time before an extraordinary 11 minutes early in the second half in which Palace were awarded three penalties, Glenn Murray scoring two and having one saved. The striker later added his third and the Eagles' fourth before sub Andre Moritz made it five in injury time. Familiar Faces Palace’s third-choice keeper Remi Matthews, who is from Gorleston, trained with Town in the summer of 2020 after leaving Bolton Wanderers but had a number of Championship clubs interested in him and eventually joined Sunderland. Eagles full-back Joel Ward was a Blues target in the summer of 2012 when he left Portsmouth but after a protracted chase opted to join the South Londoners. The visitors’ goalkeeper-coach Dean Kiely was on loan with Town between October and November 1989 without making a senior appearance. Blues legend James Scowcroft is European scout with the Eagles, where he played between 2006 and 2009. Town’s set-play and first-team coach Mark Hudson was a centre-back with Palace between 2004 and 2008. Blues U18s coach David Wright was a player at Selhurst Park from 2010 to 2013. Officials Saturday’s referee is Simon Hooper with his assistants Adrian Holmes and Nick Hopton, and the fourth officials Robert Jones. The VAR official is Paul Tierney and his assistant Ian Hussin. Wiltshire-based Hooper has shown 101 yellow cards and two red in 23 games so far this season. His most recent Town match was the 2-1 win at Wolves in December when he booked Harry Clarke and Jack Taylor during the 90 minutes, and Delap in a melee after the final whistle which saw Rayan Ait-Nouri red-carded and Matheus Cunha later charged for attacking a Blues security guard, leading to a two-match ban and £80,000 fine. Prior to that, he was in the middle for the 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Portman Road in May which confirmed promotion back to the Premier League after a gap of 22 years. Hutchinson and one Terrier were yellow-carded during that match. Hooper hadn’t refereed the Blues for six years before that with his last visit to Suffolk the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa in April 2018, the Blues’ heaviest home loss in seven years. Town, with Bryan Klug and assistants Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg in caretaker charge, were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute when Grant Ward was dismissed for catching Neil Taylor with a high boot as he looked to take the ball down on the turn. Hooper showed no other cards that afternoon. A few months earlier, in the January, he had refereed the 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Portman Road in which he booked Callum Connolly, Stephen Gleeson, Martyn Waghorn and one of the visitors. He also refereed the 2-1 win at Burton Albion in October 2017 when he booked Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Bersant Celina - for his shirtless goal celebration - as well as one Brewer. Hooper previously took charge of the previous month’s 3-1 home defeat to Bristol City in which he yellow-carded Jonas Knudsen, Joe Garner and one Robins player. Prior to that he was the man in the middle of the 1-1 draw at home to Preston in January 2016 when he showed yellow cards to Brett Pitman and three Lilywhites. In the preceding September he was the man in the middle during the 3-0 Capital One Cup defeat at Manchester United in which he booked only Jonny Parr. Before that he refereed the Blues’ 2-0 home victory over Burnley at Portman Road in August of the same year in which he yellow-carded visitors’ winger Michael Kightly and no one else. Hooper officiated in the 1-0 defeat at Reading in August 2014 in which he booked Tommy Smith, Tyrone Mings, Christophe Berra and two home players. He also took control of the 1-0 win at Yeovil the previous season and the 3-0 home win against Crystal Palace in April 2013. Squad From Palmer, Walton, Slicker, Davis, Townsend, Johnson, Godfrey, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy, Cajuste, Phillips Luongo, J Taylor, Philogene, Clarke, Hutchinson, Enciso, Broadhead, Delap, Hirst.

