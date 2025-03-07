U21s at Chelsea, U18s Host QPR

Friday, 7th Mar 2025 09:11

Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action away against Chelsea at Kingsmeadow this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s host QPR at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

John McGreal’s U21s reached the last 16 of the Premier League Cup by finishing second in their group and now face a tough tie against the West Londoners.

David Wright’s U18s will be aiming to bounce back from last week’s 6-0 hammering away against AFC Bournemouth.

The young Blues are ninth in Professional Development League Two South with Rangers one place and five points behind them having played a game more.





TWTD