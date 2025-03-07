Morgan Handed First Northern Ireland U21s Call-Up

Friday, 7th Mar 2025 13:42

Academy forward Rio Morgan has been named in the Northern Ireland U21s squad for the first time.

The Northern Irish youngsters are taking part in a mini-tournament in Turkey later this month, facing Ukraine’s U20s on Thursday 20th March, Uzbekistan’s U21s two days later and Turkmenistan’s U21s on Tuesday 25th March.

The 19-year-old, who was born in Welwyn Garden City and signed his first pro deal with Town in 2023, has previously won Northern Ireland caps at U17, U18 and U19 levels.

Northern Ireland U21s: Fraser Barnsley (Everton), Stephen McMullan (Waterford, on loan from Fleetwood Town), Mason Munn (Rangers), Tom Atcheson (Marine, on loan from Blackburn Rovers), Conor Barr (Ballymena United, on loan from Derry City), Matthew Carson (Torquay United), Tommy Fogarty (Dunfermline, on loan from Birmingham City), Sam Inwood (Bolton Wanderers), Shea Kearney (Cliftonville), Matty Orr (Linfield), Johnny Russell (Glentoran), Patrick Kelly (Doncaster Rovers, on loan from West Ham United), Jamie McDonnell (Colchester, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Sam Glenfield (Waterford), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Darren Robinson (Hartlepool United, on loan from Derby County), Francis Turley (Celtic), Max Wilson (Galway United), Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers), Conor Falls (Curzon Ashton, on loan from Huddersfield Town), Makenzie Kirk (St Johnstone), Liam McStravick (Airdrieonians), Rhys Walsh (Sunderland).





Photo: Matchday Images