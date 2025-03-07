Sheehan: Boswell Injury Not as Severe as First Thought

Friday, 7th Mar 2025 13:54

Ipswich Town Women’s skipper Maria Boswell’s knee injury isn’t as serious as was first feared, according to manager Joe Sheehan.

Just before the hour mark in last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat away against Hashtag United, the 22-year-old appeared to catch her studs on what was a poor surface at Canvey Island’s Steve’s Taxis Stadium and went down in clear pain.

There were fears that the full-back had joined teammate Charlotte Fleming in suffering an ACL injury but Sheehan says scans have given better news.

"The scan results are quite positive in the grand scheme of things,” he said. “It’s not as severe as we first thought, although she’ll still face a period of rehabilitation. There’s a possibility we will see her before the end of the season.”

Sheehan’s side are in in action away against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane on Sunday (KO 2pm).





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images