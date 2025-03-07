Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Chelsea Net Late to Knock U21s Out of Premier League Cup
Friday, 7th Mar 2025 21:02

Town’s U21s exited the Premier League Cup at the last 16 stage after Chelsea came from behind to win 2-1 at Kingsmeadow, grabbing the winning goal in the final minute.

Rio Morgan celebrated his first Northern Ireland U21s call-up by smashing a brilliant right-footed strike into the top corner from just outside the area on 39.

However, the West Londoners levelled on 63 after Blues trialist Corbin Mthunzi, a centre-half, who is currently a second-year scholar with Brighton, was adjudged to have fouled Harrison McMahon.

Shumaira Mheuka sent Woody Williamson the wrong way from the spot.

Town were looking the more likely scorers of a winning goal in the latter stages but in the final minute, the ball was cut across from the left and Chelsea sub Ryan Kavuma-McQueen beat Williamson to inflict a harsh defeat on John McGreal’s side and send the home side through to the next round.

U21s: Williamson, Agbaje, Lewis, Mthunzi, O’Connor, Carr, Mendel (Roberts 71), Compton (Turner 38), Mauge, Taylor, Morgan. Unused: Elliott, Binns, Onuchukwu.


