Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
TWTV Video Verdict - Crystal Palace
Saturday, 8th Mar 2025 21:19

The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ narrow 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on another case of Town losing out in a game of fine margins.

If you enjoy the show, please like, subscribe and recommend to your fellow fans.

If you’re interested in taking part in a future show or want to provide feedback, send a PM to TWTV_Admin.

TWTV is now on Instagram at TWTV_Media.

Photo: TWTV



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025