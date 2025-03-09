Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Defeat QPR
Sunday, 9th Mar 2025 11:05

Town's U18s side ended their three-match winless run by beating QPR 3-1 at Bent Lane on Saturday morning.

Centre-back George Chenery scored his third goal in as many games to open the scoring on 14 with a tap-in at the back-post after a low corner had eluded everyone else in the box.

The lead was doubled soon after when left-back Lenny O'Sullivan burst forward on 25 and his low cross was turned in by Jackson Nsofor at the near post.

Five minutes later, the young Blues added a third from the penalty spot. Nelson Eze (pictured) was fouled by keeper Callum Loades, who received a booking after receiving treatment, and Eze stepped up to calmly slot the ball into the net.

The visitors pulled a late consolation back in stoppage time just before the final whistle, but David Wright and Matt Pooley's side defended well and held on for all three points.

U18s: Fletcher, Brouwers, O'Sullivan (Adebayo 46), Frith, Chenery (Duggins 84), Longwe, Nsofor (Flowers 67), Domi, Unadike (Nicolaou 58), Eze, Adetiba.


