U21s at Swansea

Monday, 10th Mar 2025 10:16 Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action away against Swansea City at their Landore training centre this evening (KO 7pm). John McGreal’s side, who were unfortunate to lose 2-1 to Chelsea in the last 16 of the Premier League Cup on Friday courtesy of a dubious penalty and last-minute goal, are currently eighth in PDL2 South with the Swans one place and five points behind having played three fewer games.



