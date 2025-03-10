Szmodics: Road to Recovery Begins

Monday, 10th Mar 2025 19:14

Blues forward Sammie Szmodics has undergone his ankle operation and has thanked fans for their messages of support.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to miss most of the rest of the season as he recuperates.

Szmodics revealed on social media that he has now had the op and thanked those who had wished him well: “Road to recovery begins.

“Surgery was a success - looking forward to getting back fit asap! Thanks for all the messages.”

Speaking about the 29-year-old’s absence at his press conference last Thursday, manager Kieran McKenna said: “It’s going to be a significant period. It’s an ankle injury he originally picked up with a tackle in the Fulham game and had a recurrence of it in the Coventry game and then he had a recurrence of it just after the Man United game.

“He’s going to be out for, I don’t know the exact timescale, but it’s certainly going to be a good number of weeks and if we see him this season, it will be in the last couple of fixtures.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll see him before the end of the season, but the exact timescale we can’t be sure.”

Szmodics has scored four goals in 14 starts and six sub appearances having joined the Blues from Blackburn Rovers for £9 million last summer.





cooper4england added 19:32 - Mar 10

Could well be a main man for us next season. Wishing a speedy and full recovery. 26

bluelad7 added 19:34 - Mar 10

Best wishes Sammie 13

IP9 added 20:05 - Mar 10

best wishes for recovery but we really need to ask why we're having a few injury recurrences this season? a mixture of over intense training and poor medical practices? something like that shouldn't happen 3 times (fulham, coventry and then man united!) in professional sport! -14

Murphys_Law added 21:04 - Mar 10

Shame, he’s the most natural finisher we have! 7

Gforce added 21:10 - Mar 10

Have a speedy recovery, Sammie,will definitely be a key player for us next season and could well end up our top scorer. 8

Suffolkboy added 21:33 - Mar 10

DO know everyone at ,and who supports ITFC is willing you on towards the fullest and most complete recovery !

Very best wishes !

COYB 2

Leejames99 added 22:18 - Mar 10

Big player for Town, regular starter next season, seems to love being at Town. Be great to see him banging in goals at Portman Road. Out with old with thanks and memories and in with new and build to Premiership stability, vice captain for Szmodicks or Woolfeden if O'Shea is next captain. 3

armchaircritic59 added 23:27 - Mar 10

Four goals in 14 starts and six sub appearances would equate to around 10 goals, in the full 38 game season. Who knows how many points those extra 6 goals might have cost us at the end if scored ? Maybe not enough but spread over a few games it would have been interesting to know. Best of luck Sammie, hope for a full and speedy recovery. 3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 05:24 - Mar 11

Agree couid be key for us next season. 2

blues1 added 08:54 - Mar 11

IP9 Has nothing to do with training. Was an injury picked up in a tackle. Its not that unusual to get recurrence of injuries, especially if theres an underlying issue due to the original tackle, which may well not be detected at the time. 2

Alphawhiskey added 09:06 - Mar 11

Could be immense next season if we go down.

Along with Hirst, Chappers, Hutch, Philogene, etc etc. It could be a goal fest.....

1

Linkboy13 added 09:30 - Mar 11

The extra physicality of the Premier league and the fact we are not the biggest side in the league is one of the main reason we are getting so many injuries. 1

Theipswich added 09:54 - Mar 11

Very good player for us....speedy recovery 0

hyperbrit added 10:36 - Mar 11

incompetant over training and pyhsios -7

churchmans81 added 13:20 - Mar 11

Is Chaplin injured currently? 0

wischip added 16:13 - Mar 11

I remember something one of the commentators said during the FA Cup match said. Forest haven't had many injuries this season so have been able to play the same 11 players in a lot of games. Makes me wonder if their style of play has something to do with avoiding injuries or not. 0

Linkboy13 added 17:32 - Mar 11

hyperbritt have you been down to the ground and watched a training session. 1

hyperbrit added 09:35 - Mar 12

utter madness from McK and staff to start him not once but twice with an ankle injury, 0

hyperbrit added 16:01 - Mar 12

Linkboy13 I have not but I know bad management when I see it. I use to play in symphony orchestras and when we had a conductor trying to whip us like a horse in the morning rehearsal ,somebody would say:you can have it now or tonight but not both.Playing





































0

hyperbrit added 16:03 - Mar 12

sorry for the double post 0