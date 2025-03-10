Szmodics: Road to Recovery Begins
Monday, 10th Mar 2025 19:14
Blues forward Sammie Szmodics has undergone his ankle operation and has thanked fans for their messages of support.
The Republic of Ireland international is set to miss most of the rest of the season as he recuperates.
Szmodics revealed on social media that he has now had the op and thanked those who had wished him well: “Road to recovery begins.
“Surgery was a success - looking forward to getting back fit asap! Thanks for all the messages.”
Speaking about the 29-year-old’s absence at his press conference last Thursday, manager Kieran McKenna said: “It’s going to be a significant period. It’s an ankle injury he originally picked up with a tackle in the Fulham game and had a recurrence of it in the Coventry game and then he had a recurrence of it just after the Man United game.
“He’s going to be out for, I don’t know the exact timescale, but it’s certainly going to be a good number of weeks and if we see him this season, it will be in the last couple of fixtures.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll see him before the end of the season, but the exact timescale we can’t be sure.”
Szmodics has scored four goals in 14 starts and six sub appearances having joined the Blues from Blackburn Rovers for £9 million last summer.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]