U21s Draw at Swansea

Monday, 10th Mar 2025 22:18 Town’s U21s drew 0-0 with Swansea City at their Landore training ground this evening. Leon Elliott (pictured) and Jamie Mauge forced saves from home keeper Kit Margetson but neither side was able to break the deadlock. U21s: Williamson, Elliott, Lewis, Agbaje, Heard, Turner, Morgan, Towler, Mauge, T Taylor, Boniface. Subs: Babb, Binns, Onuchukwu, Domi, Adebayo.

Photo: TWTD



Linkboy13 added 09:25 - Mar 11

Don't get many nil nils at u21 level must have been a belter. The chances of getting a nil nil in the Premier league at Portman road are very slim. 0

