U21s Draw at Swansea
Monday, 10th Mar 2025 22:18
Town’s U21s drew 0-0 with Swansea City at their Landore training ground this evening.
Leon Elliott (pictured) and Jamie Mauge forced saves from home keeper Kit Margetson but neither side was able to break the deadlock.
U21s: Williamson, Elliott, Lewis, Agbaje, Heard, Turner, Morgan, Towler, Mauge, T Taylor, Boniface. Subs: Babb, Binns, Onuchukwu, Domi, Adebayo.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]