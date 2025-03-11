Slicker in Scotland Squad But Hirst Made to Wait

Tuesday, 11th Mar 2025 11:45 Blues keeper Cieran Slicker has been named in the full Scotland squad for their March internationals but with George Hirst not yet included. Slicker, 22, is named in a senior Scotland party for the second time having previously skippered the U21s. Hirst, 26, was watched by manager Steve Clarke during the FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest last week having indicated he was keen on switching international allegiance to Scotland, for whom he qualifies via his grandfather, with the former West Brom, Reading and Kilmarnock boss reportedly keen to include him for this month’s games. However, it’s understood that the paperwork relating to the Sheffield-born striker’s change of international team has not yet been completed by the SFA. But if the rubber-stamp is received from FIFA, then it’s possible Hirst, who was capped by England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels and whose father David won three full caps, could be added to the squad prior to the games taking place. Scotland play Greece in a two-legged Nations League play-off in Piraeus on Thursday 20th March and at Hampden Park the following Sunday.

Photo: Matchday Images



tivo added 14:10 - Mar 11

Jesus, Craig Gordon is there at 42! 0

Leejames99 added 15:06 - Mar 11

Why would George Hirst get an international for call up he has only scored 14 goals and had 8 assists in THREE seasons, gosh Scotland used to have amazing strikers, what happened, where is the Brazil, Dalglish, Nicholas, Mcoist, Miller etc shame 0

Linkboy13 added 17:29 - Mar 11

You don't have to do a lot to get in the Scotland squad Slicker hasn't played a game for ages and Hirst just the odd appearance. 1

