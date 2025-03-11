Clarke: Hirst Could Still Be Added to Squad

Tuesday, 11th Mar 2025 16:42 Scotland boss Steve Clarke has confirmed Blues striker George Hirst could be added to his squad for the upcoming Nations League play-offs against Greece if the paperwork relating to his qualification is completed. Hirst wasn’t named in the party announced this morning, which included Town keeper Cieran Slicker, with his allegiance switch from England, who he represented at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels and who his father David played for at full level, yet to be confirmed. “It’s possible he could still be added to this squad,” Clarke said. “There was a delay in the paperwork. “There are still club games to go before we meet up as a squad, there is always the chance of someone else getting injured. Hopefully not because we have suffered enough injuries. “George is someone we have had in mind for a few months. I’ve watched him recently. He is in and out of the Ipswich team, he has played in the cup games. He scored against Forest and I was spotted on the telly at the game. “It didn’t take a genius to work out who I was there to watch because he was the only one on the pitch qualified to play for Scotland. He is a player who would help give us more depth to that position if we can do it.” Scotland play Greece in a two-legged Nations League play-off in Piraeus on Thursday 20th March and at Hampden Park the following Sunday.



Photo: Matchday Images



flykickingbybgunn added 17:02 - Mar 11

I can see from here that he qualifies. Good for him. 1

Broadbent23 added 18:02 - Mar 11

I hope Hirst gets his call up. Interesting another well known striker also has the same initials and scored a World Cup hat-trick. Hopefully the international break will give the club a boost until the end of the season. 1

Gforce added 18:05 - Mar 11

Best of luck George, if & when you get the call up.

Off topic, but according to Teamtalk, Phillips is on his way back to Leeds in the summer. Apparently they already have a verbal agreement in place with Man City, to do deal for around 20 million. Allegedly been tracking him for a year. -1

churchmans added 18:57 - Mar 11

Dont do it george 0

Leejames99 added 19:19 - Mar 11

Bad for Ipswich if sicknote gets a game for Scotland and gets an injury and Delap a yellow off 2 game ban and Szmodicks already out we wouldn't have a recognised striker, guess Enciso can play up top or Broadhead. -3

Phil1969 added 21:56 - Mar 11

Think I qualify for Scotland as well my Dads name is Scot ? 0

