Clarke: Hirst Could Still Be Added to Squad
Tuesday, 11th Mar 2025 16:42
Scotland boss Steve Clarke has confirmed Blues striker George Hirst could be added to his squad for the upcoming Nations League play-offs against Greece if the paperwork relating to his qualification is completed.
Hirst wasn’t named in the party announced this morning, which included Town keeper Cieran Slicker, with his allegiance switch from England, who he represented at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels and who his father David played for at full level, yet to be confirmed.
“It’s possible he could still be added to this squad,” Clarke said. “There was a delay in the paperwork.
“There are still club games to go before we meet up as a squad, there is always the chance of someone else getting injured. Hopefully not because we have suffered enough injuries.
“George is someone we have had in mind for a few months. I’ve watched him recently. He is in and out of the Ipswich team, he has played in the cup games. He scored against Forest and I was spotted on the telly at the game.
“It didn’t take a genius to work out who I was there to watch because he was the only one on the pitch qualified to play for Scotland. He is a player who would help give us more depth to that position if we can do it.”
Scotland play Greece in a two-legged Nations League play-off in Piraeus on Thursday 20th March and at Hampden Park the following Sunday.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]