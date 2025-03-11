FIFA Confirms Hirst's Switch to Scotland

Tuesday, 11th Mar 2025 22:06 Blues striker George Hirst is now eligible to play international football for Scotland, according to FIFA’s Change of Association Platform. Earlier today, the 26-year-old was left out of the Scotland squad for their UEFA Nations League play-offs with Greece later this month as the paperwork regarding his switch from England was still to be completed, but with manager Steve Clarke saying he could be added to the party if confirmation were to come through before the games against the Greeks. Now, FIFA’s Change of Association Platform is listing Hirst as having successfully switched from England, who he represented at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels and for whom his father David was capped three times at full level, to Scotland, for whom he qualifies via his paternal grandfather, with the decision having been made today. The Change of Association Platform outlines its role: “The FIFA Change of Association Platform is a key resource for the football community, providing details about players who have requested and obtained a favourable change of association decision from the Players' Status Chamber of the FIFA Football Tribunal to change their 'sporting nationality'. “This list includes players who have transferred their affiliation to a new MA [member association] in order to be eligible to participate for their representative teams in international football.” Whether Hirst is added to the Scotland squad for the Greece games remains to be seen with Clarke having suggested that that might require someone else to pick up a knock, although it would appear inevitable that someone will drop out. The Scots play Greece in a two-legged Nations League play-off in Piraeus on Thursday 20th March and at Hampden Park the following Sunday. Town keeper Cieran Slicker was named in the squad, the second time the 22-year-old has been included at senior level having skippered the U21s.

trulyblue added 22:21 - Mar 11

I've always thought ot ridiculous how easy it is for players to play for or switch to National teams without credibility.

Players should be made to confirm their chosen nationality when signing professional terms for the first time and then be made to stick to their choice otherwise it makes a mockery of the international stage. 5

Miaow added 22:58 - Mar 11

I'm guessing his grandad ate a Tunnock's Teacake once?... 4

Leejames99 added 23:15 - Mar 11

Off to Rangers next season then. -4

WeWereZombies added 00:16 - Mar 12

Braw 0

slade1 added 06:53 - Mar 12

Good luck to George at international level.

But like his dad, he's 100% english.

Stupid rule to be honest. 5

Rimsy added 07:30 - Mar 12

An English man through and through, representing Scotland. I mean, why would you? He should concentrate on keeping fit for Town. You just know he's going to pick up an injury the first time he plays for them. 0

cressi added 08:14 - Mar 12

Who can blame him in all honesty, a chance of a world cup or euros never going to play for England. People moan but how many English born players played for Ireland including a certain Matt Holland.

15

Alphawhiskey added 09:15 - Mar 12

At the end of the day its his choice.

Lets face it he's never going to play for England is he, so make the most of your short career George, get the most out of it that you can, and good luck.

COYB. 9

MickMillsTash added 09:24 - Mar 12

He will get a good rest every summer. 2

SaffronWaldenBlues added 09:39 - Mar 12

Why the outrage/surprise over this? People realise that national teams represent football associations, not a country, right? It's also why most nations play in their association's colours and not their national colours. It has absolutely nothing to do with "England" as a country. He's eligible to play for Scotland also, most of the current England team are also eligible for a plethora of other nations being largely made up of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation immigrants. If they are eligible to be selected by an Association, their background does not matter. Colin Viljeon, one of our legends, was a Dutch South African who elected to play for England. David Johnson played for England B, Jamaica and even tried to play for Scotland. Delap, for example, can also play for Ireland. It has nothing to do with heritage or country in a traditional sense, it's sport. 11

bobble added 09:59 - Mar 12

Well england are never going to win anything .... 0

IpswichToon added 10:29 - Mar 12

People questioning Hirst's allegiance need to get a grip. The oppurtunity to play at full international level is something every player dreams of, so why wouldn't they? I say good on him. I'm sure the same comments weren't made against Burgess, the Scot playing in England who plays internationally for Australia. 3

poet added 12:08 - Mar 12

I think every professional player at Hirst’s level wants to play international football. Hirst is taking a very pragmatic approach to his chances of doing so. He’s taking advantage of the rules set out by FIFA, and who could blame him. Good luck George, I hope you gain many caps for Scotland. 3

brian_a_mul added 12:13 - Mar 12

Declan Rice & Jack Grealish played for Ireland all through youths & switched to England.

England tried very hard to switch Evan Ferguson to England too. The system works both ways 1

Bluearmy_81 added 14:23 - Mar 12

Too many nationalistic snowflakes here… 0

Leejames99 added 15:24 - Mar 12

He won't get a game for Scotland once their players are all back and fit, not sure where he plays next season but I doubt be at Town not good enough return for a striker of the level we need and too injury prone 0

Karlosfandangal added 15:29 - Mar 12

Crack on George as you playing for Scotland or England has no effect on my life.



1

Leejames99 added 16:18 - Mar 12

He will be sold in summer

Davis - Leeds

Burns - Cardiff/Swansea

Morsy - Chesterfield

Luongo - Coach

J Taylor - Stoke

Chaplin - Portsmouth

Hirst - Dundee Utd

Broadhead - Wrexham/Cardiff

Walton - Burnley back up

Muric - play off winners

Al-Hamadi - Wycome/Derby

Nice clear out for next phase no point keeping players who haven't cut it in Prem League

Sign Cajuste

Harness back

H Clarke back

Humphries back

COYB -1

joyousblue added 17:56 - Mar 12

Slade 1get your facts straight hirsts father was born to scottish parents so howcan he be full english yes he chose england but he has scottish blood which is shared by his son , so he has every right to play for scotland 0

chepstowblue added 18:23 - Mar 12

Everything connected to FIFA/UEFA is a joke. Ronaldo will soon be playing for Saudi Arabia. Having said that the amount of South African rugby players currently plying their trade in the six nations is remarkable. Club before country every time for me. So long as Hirst performs to a decent level for us I couldn't care less which nation he represents. To think of George being good enough to play international football is extroadinary in itself ! 0

