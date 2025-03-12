Harness 'Outstanding' in Derby Win
Wednesday, 12th Mar 2025 10:01
On-loan Blues forward Marcus Harness scored one and assisted another as Derby County ended Coventry City’s five-game winning streak by defeating them 2-0 at Pride Park last night.
Harness, who is with the Rams for the season, sent in the 23rd minute free-kick from which former Town centre-half Matt Clarke nodded his side into the lead, then the former Portsmouth attacker lashed home the second three minutes into the second half.
The 29-year-old was praised by his new manager John Eustace, not just for his display against the Sky Blues, whose most recent loss prior to last night was their 4-1 FA Cup exit to Town last month, but in the last few matches.
“I thought Marcus’s performance tonight was outstanding, as was everyone else’s really,” he told BBC Derby.
Asked what work he has done with Harness to get him playing to his current level, Eustace said: “We’ve just given him belief. Marcus is a top player and I think since I’ve been here his performances have been getting better and better.
“I’m delighted that he got the goal and assist tonight because he’s certainly deserved that for his performances in the last couple of games.”
Former Blues forward Kayden Jackson came off the bench for the last couple of minutes for the Rams, who are now third from bottom, a point from safety.
Harness is out of contract with Town in the summer but with the club having an option to extend for a further year.
