Harness 'Outstanding' in Derby Win

Wednesday, 12th Mar 2025 10:01 On-loan Blues forward Marcus Harness scored one and assisted another as Derby County ended Coventry City’s five-game winning streak by defeating them 2-0 at Pride Park last night. Harness, who is with the Rams for the season, sent in the 23rd minute free-kick from which former Town centre-half Matt Clarke nodded his side into the lead, then the former Portsmouth attacker lashed home the second three minutes into the second half. The 29-year-old was praised by his new manager John Eustace, not just for his display against the Sky Blues, whose most recent loss prior to last night was their 4-1 FA Cup exit to Town last month, but in the last few matches. “I thought Marcus’s performance tonight was outstanding, as was everyone else’s really,” he told BBC Derby. Asked what work he has done with Harness to get him playing to his current level, Eustace said: “We’ve just given him belief. Marcus is a top player and I think since I’ve been here his performances have been getting better and better. “I’m delighted that he got the goal and assist tonight because he’s certainly deserved that for his performances in the last couple of games.” Former Blues forward Kayden Jackson came off the bench for the last couple of minutes for the Rams, who are now third from bottom, a point from safety. Harness is out of contract with Town in the summer but with the club having an option to extend for a further year. Matt Clarke's first Derby County goal since January 2020! ✅ pic.twitter.com/uOpnfwaxbm — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 11, 2025 Scenes in front of the South Stand, courtesy of @MarcusHarness! 👌 pic.twitter.com/MSdR60Exgs — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 11, 2025 🚨 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🚨



SamWhiteUK added 10:10 - Mar 12

Good for him. Had totally forgotten that he was only on loan. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 10:46 - Mar 12

Obv impossible to pre-empt the level of injuries we have had this season, but I reckon Harness would have got game time....probably started games too! Even more outlandish to suggest perhaps, but we have missed the raw pace of kayden off the bench; would/should we have let him go knowing we would only have 2 starting number 9s I wonder ? Hindsight is a bitch ! lol -2

baxterbasics added 11:00 - Mar 12

Could still have a role to play for us next season in the Championship. 2

aas1010 added 11:04 - Mar 12

Recall him ! -4

blues1 added 11:41 - Mar 12

Ass1010. We cant recall him. 0

SouperJim added 12:00 - Mar 12

Pleased for him, he'll be useful for them in league one which is about his level. I'm sure this will reap a few downvotes but I don't miss him, good honest pro though he is. 1

Gforce added 13:10 - Mar 12

PortmanTerrorist......Jackson is barely league 1 standard,let alone Premier league. 4

Linkboy13 added 18:02 - Mar 12

Like Harness and Derby is a very good fit for him more likely to get more game time there. We need to improve the squad if we are going to compete better in the Premier league next time so i would release him. 1

