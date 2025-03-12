Broadhead in Wales Squad

Wednesday, 12th Mar 2025 10:08 Blues forward Nathan Broadhead has been named in the Wales squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia. Craig Bellamy’s side face the Kazakhs at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday 22nd March and the North Macedonians in Skopje on the following Tuesday. Broadhead, 26, has previously won 13 full caps, scoring two international goals. His Blues teammate Wes Burns misses out on a call having suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Former Town striker Kieffer Moore is named in the party, as is Brennan Johnson, son of ex-Blues frontman David.

Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Leejames99 added 15:27 - Mar 12

Hope he does better in a Wales shirt than he has in a Town one this season, Wrexham bound with Burns or Cardiff swap for Robinson -3

WaltonBlueNaze added 15:59 - Mar 12

Could be a very important player for Town next season, I think Leif has missed playing with him. There were both very good in the championship. 1

Leejames99 added 16:03 - Mar 12

No point having him and Leif in Championship as they aren't good enough in Premiership, won't get gam time either we got plenty in his position, need to progress from these League 1 players, Leif has missed defending and players running past him this season more like, hopefully if Leeds go up they be daft enough to buy him and we gey a nice profit 1

