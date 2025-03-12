Sheeran Panini Stickers Available at Forest Match

Wednesday, 12th Mar 2025 12:16 A limited edition Panini football sticker featuring Blues sponsor and shareholder Ed Sheeran will be available to fans at Saturday’s home game against Nottingham Forest. The shiny sticker, which won’t be available to buy, will be included in matchday programmes, while some will be distributed in the FanZone, from concourse kiosks and by Here2Help volunteers prior to kick-off. The programme will also feature a poster of Sheeran with a space for the sticker. “Bringing Ipswich Town, Ed Sheeran and Panini together for something bespoke to us is great for our supporters,” Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said. “I know Ed loves the design and is a fan of Panini so hopefully those attending Portman Road on Saturday get their hands on one.” 🐻 @OfficialPanini x @edsheeran



These special limited Ed-ition stickers will be given out to supporters ahead of Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest. #gotgotneED pic.twitter.com/v8CI4ynenq — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) March 11, 2025

Photo: ITFC



EuanTown added 12:21 - Mar 12

How long before the first one appears on e-bay. 12.31? On Saturday 2

Bluewhiteboy added 13:29 - Mar 12

No Ashton, as above apart from people wanting to sell on to some little rich kids. A shiny picture of a guy that used to say he wasn't interested in football is not great for us.

Ps clubs battling to stay in this league after being out for a generation. Why not concentrate on that el president rather than your new found celebrity friends -15

Paulc added 13:44 - Mar 12

Effin ell' Bluewhiteboy even manages to whine about this. Hardly a big distrction to the task at hand is it? And if you think no good has come from the Ed Sheeran link up then I'm not sure what that does to the credibility to any of your comments. 7

wischip added 13:50 - Mar 12

That's showbiz. 0

Dissboyitfc added 15:59 - Mar 12

How can anybody put a negative slant on this story? Certainly not a supporter of Ipswich!



Priceless! 2

Bluewhiteboy added 18:39 - Mar 12

Your from Norfolk! Your opinions don't count 0

