Sheeran Panini Stickers Available at Forest Match
Wednesday, 12th Mar 2025 12:16
A limited edition Panini football sticker featuring Blues sponsor and shareholder Ed Sheeran will be available to fans at Saturday’s home game against Nottingham Forest.
The shiny sticker, which won’t be available to buy, will be included in matchday programmes, while some will be distributed in the FanZone, from concourse kiosks and by Here2Help volunteers prior to kick-off.
The programme will also feature a poster of Sheeran with a space for the sticker.
“Bringing Ipswich Town, Ed Sheeran and Panini together for something bespoke to us is great for our supporters,” Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton said.
“I know Ed loves the design and is a fan of Panini so hopefully those attending Portman Road on Saturday get their hands on one.”
Photo: ITFC
