Al-Hamadi in Iraq Squad
Wednesday, 12th Mar 2025 14:56
On-loan Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has been named in the Iraq squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait and Palestine.
The Iraqis, who are currently second in their group, host the Kuwaitis in Basra on Thursday 20th March, then play the Palestinians in Amman, Jordan five days later.
Al-Hamadi, 23, has previously won 14 full international caps, scoring three goals.
The striker joined Stoke on loan in January and has so far made six starts for the Championship side, scoring his only goal on his debut in a 2-1 win at Hull City.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]