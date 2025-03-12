Al-Hamadi in Iraq Squad

Wednesday, 12th Mar 2025 14:56 On-loan Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has been named in the Iraq squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait and Palestine. The Iraqis, who are currently second in their group, host the Kuwaitis in Basra on Thursday 20th March, then play the Palestinians in Amman, Jordan five days later. Al-Hamadi, 23, has previously won 14 full international caps, scoring three goals. The striker joined Stoke on loan in January and has so far made six starts for the Championship side, scoring his only goal on his debut in a 2-1 win at Hull City.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Gforce added 15:25 - Mar 12

With regards to all our various players out on loan,it will be interesting to see if any return in the summer.

From my point of view,if we have any real ambition for a top 2 finish,then I would expect none of them to return.

Wish them all the best for the future, regardless. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments