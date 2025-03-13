Al-Hamadi: Stoke Loan Move a Perfect Fit

Thursday, 13th Mar 2025 09:50 Striker Ali Al-Hamadi netted his second goal for loan club Stoke City to secure a 1-0 home victory over Blackburn Rovers last night and is enjoying his time with the Potters. The 23-year-old, who is with the Championship’s 19th-placed side for the rest of the season, slid in his first goal at the Bet365 Stadium in the 19th minute and that proved enough to claim the three points. “I’ve been waiting for that moment, it’s been probably a game or two too long, but what a moment,” he told the Potters’ official media after the match “I think [with] the effort we’ve put in this week so far, it’s been a tough schedule, Saturday, this and then another game coming up, I’m happy to get the reward for the hard work that’s going on behind the scenes. “I thought we were very unlucky in the last game [a 3-2 defeat at Coventry], I think everyone can see the effort we’re putting in in each game. As a striker you want to score, but I care more about winning and how it affects the team.” The Stoke fans have taken to Al-Hamadi, who was named in the Iraq squad for their World Cup qualifiers yesterday, since he made his move and he is enjoying his spell. “I love it, I think it’s just been a perfect fit from a human perspective and from a football perspective as well,” he added. “Fans feed off me, I feed off them and it’s been a really good start so far. I love the support, I love the energy they give me and that’s what you play for as a footballer. “It’s just how you make people feel, really. People want to come here and see people work hard and have good moments because that’s what they’ll remember throughout their week, so if I can provide that then I’m doing my job.” Al-Hamadi, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028, has now netted two goals in seven starts since joining Stoke in January.

Photo: Matchday Images



WeWereZombies added 10:40 - Mar 13

He says the right things, doesn’t he 2

Edmundo added 10:55 - Mar 13

The guy is infectious in his enthusiasm. Looking forward to seeing him in a decent kit again next season though. 4

NthQldITFC added 11:19 - Mar 13

Is that the Cantwell who used to be the Messiah for the budgies in there playing for Blackburn? Fair play to him if so; he's playing at a much higher level now. 0

ChrisFelix added 11:56 - Mar 13

As I worked amongst the Stoke fans 40 years ago I know they will love up there. But i hope he doesn't have to take a penalty !! 3

OldFart71 added 12:11 - Mar 13

Whatever AAH does I wish him luck. He could be a great asset to Town in the Championship that is if Town doesn't get an offer that would be acceptable. I still have reservations that he will make a Premier League striker though. 1

Leejames99 added 13:19 - Mar 13

That's good, he will stay next season, will be much better back up than Hirst if we go down and see how he develops, only 23 and could become a top striker but at least we know he can score in Championship, 2 in 7 is good so far, whereas Hirst 7 in 26 in Championship is dire an 1 in 16 in Prem even worse, Scotland Championship maybe bottom Scottish Prem he be good, or Luton.

Looking forward to the clear out now, whether we stay up or down. If we are relegated before last game be nice if all the league 1 and Championship players played as an appreciation, farewell game.

The future is good.

COYB -4

Freddies_Ears added 13:26 - Mar 13

Er, 2 in 7 v 7 in 26 are near-as-not identical records. Both are fine if other players are contributing goals, especially if the striker is a big part of that (as Hirst was last season)

1

Dissboyitfc added 13:42 - Mar 13

At this point in time, Hirst a much better proposition! Love Al hamadi for his enthusiasm but has done very little this far to impress imo. 3

tempzzzz added 14:08 - Mar 13

You don't half come out with some rubbish don't you Leejames99 2

Leejames99 added 15:55 - Mar 13

Thanks for comments on my post, I don't rate Hirst whatsoever his stats are appalling for a striker , 14 goals over 3 seasons goal ratio 0.2, He is 26 injury prone and a lower league Championship striker at most or he would of been snapped up by a top club by now.

Al Hammadi we don't know yet really so to see how he does next season be worth a look.

Just because some don't agree with my opinion doesn't mean it's rubbish, it's mu opinion, and my opinion is also that some fans need stop harping on about Chappers, Burnsy,, Broady Hirsty, Morsey, Luongosy Waltsy Leifsy, Taylsy etc those days are past they were good in league 1 and had a momentum season in Championship but none of those are Prem standard, shame its taken Mckennasy to wait until 2 games left to realise that! Those players no different to Wark, Butcher, Atkinson, Johnson, Stewart, Holland, Bent, Ambrose etc etc they good memories of the past but if we want to be established in Premier league will not be part of the future or we be back in league 1 as quick as we got to Prem.



Those players can look back and say they had a stint in Prem etc but it's so boring going on about these players, they are heroes for league 1 and Championship but that's their level, if it wasn't we wouldn't be where we are, fact! -2

SouperJim added 16:20 - Mar 13

Opinions are like bumholes, everyone has got one and ironically yours stinks like one too. 0

