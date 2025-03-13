Al-Hamadi: Stoke Loan Move a Perfect Fit
Thursday, 13th Mar 2025 09:50
Striker Ali Al-Hamadi netted his second goal for loan club Stoke City to secure a 1-0 home victory over Blackburn Rovers last night and is enjoying his time with the Potters.
The 23-year-old, who is with the Championship’s 19th-placed side for the rest of the season, slid in his first goal at the Bet365 Stadium in the 19th minute and that proved enough to claim the three points.
“I’ve been waiting for that moment, it’s been probably a game or two too long, but what a moment,” he told the Potters’ official media after the match
“I think [with] the effort we’ve put in this week so far, it’s been a tough schedule, Saturday, this and then another game coming up, I’m happy to get the reward for the hard work that’s going on behind the scenes.
“I thought we were very unlucky in the last game [a 3-2 defeat at Coventry], I think everyone can see the effort we’re putting in in each game. As a striker you want to score, but I care more about winning and how it affects the team.”
The Stoke fans have taken to Al-Hamadi, who was named in the Iraq squad for their World Cup qualifiers yesterday, since he made his move and he is enjoying his spell.
“I love it, I think it’s just been a perfect fit from a human perspective and from a football perspective as well,” he added.
“Fans feed off me, I feed off them and it’s been a really good start so far. I love the support, I love the energy they give me and that’s what you play for as a footballer.
“It’s just how you make people feel, really. People want to come here and see people work hard and have good moments because that’s what they’ll remember throughout their week, so if I can provide that then I’m doing my job.”
Al-Hamadi, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2028, has now netted two goals in seven starts since joining Stoke in January.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]