O'Shea and Taylor in Irish Squad

Thursday, 13th Mar 2025 12:44 Blues pair Dara O’Shea and Jack Taylor have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their Nations League play-off ties against Bulgaria. The first leg takes place at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv on Thursday 20th March with the second at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 23rd March. Heimir Hallgrimsson's side are aiming to keep their place in League B having finished third in Group B2 behind England and Greece. O’Shea has previously won 32 Irish caps, usually operating at right-back, while Taylor made his senior international debut as a sub in a Nations League tie against the Greeks in October. Town duo Chieo Ogbene and Sammie Szmodics miss out due to achilles and ankle injuries respectively.

Photo: Yannis Halas/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Radlett_blue added 12:54 - Mar 13

Hopefully, this won't come down to penalties! 1

TimmyH added 15:38 - Mar 13

The Republic must be poor if they have Taylor in the squad...he might currently be in a Premiership team but that's where it ends. 1

Leejames99 added 16:00 - Mar 13

J Taylor, must be ton of injuries, good League 1 player , decent shot from distance but not from penalty spot!

Luton Town or similar, another for the farewell and thanks match. -1

