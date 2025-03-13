Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Fisher Recalled By Arsenal
Thursday, 13th Mar 2025 16:41

Forward Isabella Fisher has been recalled from her spell with Ipswich Town Women by her parent club Arsenal.

The England U17 international joined the Blues on a dual registration basis in August.

Fisher, 17, went on to make 15 appearances for Town, scoring once.


Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 18:15 - Mar 13
Gutted
Edmundo added 19:27 - Mar 13
Assume she's not allowed to go to another club? Be a real dirty trick if Hashtag suddenly get her for the run-in.
I don't doubt for one minute that the rest of the squad are determined to get over the line this season, and little setbacks like this will just steel them more... COYB
bournemouthblue added 19:59 - Mar 13
For those who watch the ladies, is this a big loss for this stage in the season?
Mark added 22:43 - Mar 13
She did not make much impact, but was another option up front.

I don't think the transfer window applies at this level so I guess we could sign another striker for the run in.
