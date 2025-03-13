Fisher Recalled By Arsenal

Thursday, 13th Mar 2025 16:41 Forward Isabella Fisher has been recalled from her spell with Ipswich Town Women by her parent club Arsenal. The England U17 international joined the Blues on a dual registration basis in August. Fisher, 17, went on to make 15 appearances for Town, scoring once.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 18:15 - Mar 13

Gutted -1

Edmundo added 19:27 - Mar 13

Assume she's not allowed to go to another club? Be a real dirty trick if Hashtag suddenly get her for the run-in.

I don't doubt for one minute that the rest of the squad are determined to get over the line this season, and little setbacks like this will just steel them more... COYB 0

bournemouthblue added 19:59 - Mar 13

For those who watch the ladies, is this a big loss for this stage in the season? 0

Mark added 22:43 - Mar 13

She did not make much impact, but was another option up front.



I don't think the transfer window applies at this level so I guess we could sign another striker for the run in. 0

