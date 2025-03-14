Burgess in Australia Squad

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 00:37

Town centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in the Australia squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China during the international break.

The Socceroos face the Indonesians - who haven’t included Blues defender Elkan Baggott in their squad - at the Sydney Football Stadium on Thursday 20th March and China at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou on Tuesday 25th March. Australia are currently second in their group.

Burgess, 29, has previously won 13 full caps without scoring an international goal.

Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo, who came out of international retirement in October, is not included.





Photo: AAP