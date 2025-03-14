Delap Left Out of England Squad

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 09:21 Blues striker Liam Delap has been left out of new England boss Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad. The 22-year-old had been widely tipped to receive his first call in the party ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. However, Tuchel, who watched Town’s FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest and then last Saturday’s Premier League match at Crystal Palace, has named Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Dominic Solanke as his strikers. Newcastle defender Dan Burn and Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly are the only players called into the senior squad for the first time. Delap is likely to be included in the U21s squad, along with teammates Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene. The last Town player to win a full England cap was Richard Wright when he played the full 90 minutes as the Three Lions beat Malta 2-1 in Valetta on June 3rd 2000. The keeper was the 12th player to win an England cap while with the Blues following, in order of their debuts, Ray Crawford, Mick Mills, Kevin Beattie, Colin Viljoen, David Johnson, Paul Mariner, Brian Talbot, Trevor Whymark, Russell Osman, Terry Butcher and Eric Gates. Elsewhere, Jens Cajuste has been left out of the Sweden squad for their March against Luxembourg and Northern Ireland. England: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley), Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).

Photo: Matchday Images



Mat added 09:25 - Mar 14

Shame would have added a couple of £m onto his transfer fee when he goes in the summer. 0

runaround added 09:27 - Mar 14

No surprise unfortunately.

So often it seems that people get picked in England squads based on who they play for rather than current form.

I’m sure Delap will eventually play for England but probably after he’s moved from us 0

Alphawhiskey added 09:32 - Mar 14

Delap has been poor the past few games in my opinion.

I can see why he has been left out.

Has a lot of potential, but rarely lasts 80 mins and burns himself out. Is a beast of a player, but also naïve and greedy at times.

Many times this season he had the opportunity to pass for a simple tap in, but took the shot on and missed. Its ok doing that if you stick the ball in the net but he didn't.

Don't get me wrong he is immense, but has a lot to learn.

I would keep him next season and not sell him, he will be huge in the Championship and may need a full season to help him grow.

COYB. 9

ChrisFelix added 09:37 - Mar 14

Fantastic prospect but not ready for full debut yet.

Needs to learn to play within his team & use his ability to bring other players into the game 9

dyersdream added 09:50 - Mar 14

Rashford and solanke get in ! 0

ArnieM added 09:56 - Mar 14

I'm not at all surprised. His game is very raw and one dimensional atm . But he'll get there 8

OliveR16 added 10:03 - Mar 14

Can you be 'left out' when you've never been in? On that basis I was left out too. 15

baxterbasics added 10:08 - Mar 14

Not entirely surprising when Delap hasn't hit the heights this half of the season compared to the start he made. Didn't show Tuchel very much when he was watching. 8

OldFart71 added 10:09 - Mar 14

No doubt his form has tailed off. When you consider his performance against Chelsea he's been way off that. But then you take the situation where we lost Burns due to injury, Omari hasn't been anywhere near the goal threat of last season and Philogene is still getting up to speed and will maybe take until next season to show his full potential and our midfield have been shuffled about so many times with injuries and suspension. So this all adds up to the team as a whole not performing well enough. 3

jayceee added 10:11 - Mar 14

Soon! 0

gsoly added 10:12 - Mar 14

I think people underestimate the importance of the U21 Euros this summer. Delap will be the main man for us there and this is a key squad on their journey. They'll want a consistency of selection from here until the summer. 3

Jugsy added 10:23 - Mar 14

He's got so much more developing to do. Don't get sucked in by the lazy journos and pundits bigging Delap up, he's got raw, explosive talent but he's got so much more to develop before being a serious contender for England.



I also don't think he leaves in the Summer, I think he understands where his education best sits. 3

runningout added 10:33 - Mar 14

Tuchel hasn’t freshened things up much. Lost interest in International football sometime ago to be honest 3

dazza added 10:45 - Mar 14

On the positive side I expect that there were international appearance clauses built into the contract when we signed Delap, so these not being activated yet helps with FFP. 2

Marinersnose added 10:57 - Mar 14

I’m sure England will win a major trophy under Tuchel as he’s a proven winner. I’m not sure about his first squad with James Henderson and Rashford included. None of them have excelled this season albeit the latter has improved at Villa. Delap will get his chance but he’s still developing. I’m sure he’ll probably move on in the Summer but it’s so important that he goes to the right club or his development could nose dive quickly. 0

Karlosfandangal added 10:59 - Mar 14

Don’t disagree with that to be honest…..don’t think he is ready yet……his time will come let’s hope with us.

Would love to see him in the Championship with Town next season as him and Szmodics will be frightening.



Thought Whymark played for England after Mariner…… through Mariner and Whymark only played together for a season…..every day a school day 0

Len_Brennan added 11:01 - Mar 14

With Watkins out injured, we were justified in having some expectation that Delap would get a call up, however Rashford has been far more impressive for Villa over the past couple of months, than Delap has been. It's not a like for like comparison, but ultimately they were competing against each other for a squad place in an attacking role. 1

Blue_In_Boston added 11:02 - Mar 14

I'm not sure if you can be left out of something that you have never been in? On that basis I've been overlooked as well... 0

TedTurnip added 11:05 - Mar 14

Do we think recent performances and lack of goals is actually enough for an England call-up? He has had a season of two halves and whilst he has been good in recent weeks, he has not been one of the best in the country 1

Karlosfandangal added 11:08 - Mar 14

Ignore me did not have my glasses on 0

Linkboy13 added 11:41 - Mar 14

Has impressed in a struggling team with very little support. Not ready for England call up yet needs to improve certain areas of his game. I think people need to get real we are not going to keep him if we get relegated although he's not the finished article he's young with potential and a Premier league club will buy him. -1

WaltonBlueNaze added 11:44 - Mar 14

Pretty underwhelmed with Tuchels first squad; Henderson, James, Walker and Rashford are not the future. A missed opportunity to freshen up the squad and build for the World Cup. 0

Broadbent23 added 11:53 - Mar 14

Tuchel will be gone in 18 months with his selection. Henderson and Walker. are past it. LD should have been in the squad and learn off HK. English Int football is going backwards. 0

Leejames99 added 12:07 - Mar 14

He is nowhere near full England team as of yet, still very much under 21 team and important for them, many strikers in front of him for full England not included today like Ollie Watkins, Tammy Abraham, Ivan Toney etc



Adebayo scored 10 in Prem for Luton last year and he is still in team bottom of Championship.

I doubt very much Delap will be sold in the Summer and unless Man City get punished they will be his only destination as they will buy hin back and sell him as he is from their academy so really helps their FFP just as Villa did with Phillogene so the most we can ever get for Delap is 40 million and is he worth that at the moment, no, but will be, but if Man City get punished then Delap is very shrewd recruitment.

I've said all season those players were all signed with the future in mind on long term contracts and all will of been aware relegation was a very real possibility and bought in to the long term strategy of Mckenna, also on a cushty new contract and owes us at least another season with his vision and sticking to the process.

The only outgoings will be the League one lot aside H Clarke, Burgess, maybe Broadhead and Al Hamadi if relegated.

Davis will go for nice profit and the rest are no good in Prem so no point keeping them, they are too old to develop and if we stay up no good for Prem.

Delap since turning professional has only scored 23 goals in 106 games and 10 of those were at Town, so his development is going well here, he only scored 8 in 32 last year. At Man City he scored 32 in 32 as Man City won the Prem 2 trophy in a team which included Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Rico Lewis and our very own Slicker.

Better to stay with us and continue development for the team and club, I'm sure there will be bids but does he want to go to a top 6 just for money and to sit in bench or a newly promoted team to be in a dogfight again or stay at Town with his good friends and if relegated part of a possible Championship winning side and grow with the team.

I think he stays, his Dad turned down a Man Utd move, to me I think Liam Delap just likes playing with his mates and scoring goals.

For me all the new signings stay.

1

Razor added 12:20 - Mar 14

Disa[pointing 0

