U18s at Millwall

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 10:08

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action away against Millwall on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The Lions are fifth in the table, three places and nine points ahead of David Wright’s side having played three fewer matches.

The young Blues will be looking to bounce back from the 5-1 home defeat to Cardiff City on Tuesday.





Photo: Matchday Images