Williamson Added to Scotland U19s

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 10:20

Blues keeper Woody Williamson has been added to the Scotland U19s squad.

Williamson, 18, was omitted from the original party named last week but has now been drafted in to the group travelling to Spain for two friendlies.

The young Scots face Sweden on Wednesday 19th March, then Poland three days later with both matches at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia.

Williamson, who was on loan with National League South Chelmsford City during the first half of the season, has previously won 10 U19s caps having also played at U18 level.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache