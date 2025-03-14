Town Trio in England U21s
Friday, 14th Mar 2025 12:24
Town trio Liam Delap, Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene have been named in the England U21s squad for their March friendlies.
Lee Carsley’s side face France in Yves Allainmat on Friday 21st March, then host Portugal at the Hawthorns on Monday 24th March.
Delap has previously won 10 U21s caps, scoring two goals, Hutchinson two, also netting twice, and Philogene seven, bagging three goals.
Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
