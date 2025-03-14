Town Trio in England U21s

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 12:24 Town trio Liam Delap, Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene have been named in the England U21s squad for their March friendlies. Lee Carsley’s side face France in Yves Allainmat on Friday 21st March, then host Portugal at the Hawthorns on Monday 24th March. Delap has previously won 10 U21s caps, scoring two goals, Hutchinson two, also netting twice, and Philogene seven, bagging three goals.

Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



ImAbeliever added 12:27 - Mar 14

Good, good, good. 1

Dissboyitfc added 13:20 - Mar 14

I really believe that Philogene is going to become a super player for, whilst he hasn’t been ripping up trees I think sometimes a slow burner can turn out better in the long run. One example of this was MaCauly Bonne, started off like a house on fire then went off the boil and has disappeared into the abyss, so quick starters are always the best.

Wonder where Bonne is now. -1

baldman added 13:30 - Mar 14

Dissboy I could be mistaken but I think he plays for Southend which kinda proves your point 0

