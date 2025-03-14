McKenna: Enciso, Hutchinson and Phillips OK, Szmodics and Tuanzebe Undergo Surgery

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 14:50 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Julio Enciso, Omari Hutchinson and Kalvin Phillips came through last week’s game at Crystal Palace without any issues having made their returns from injury, while Sammie Szmodics and Axel Tuanzebe have undergone surgery this week. Paraguay international Enciso, who is on loan from Brighton, was out with a knee problem, as was Hutchinson, who came on as a sub at Selhurst Park, and Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, had been sidelined with a calf issue. “They all came through OK, so that’s a positive,” McKenna said. “I don’t think there’s anything new, so it’s been a better week from that perspective. “Sam Szmodics had his surgery, which I think has been published anyway, Conor Chaplin’s not training with the group yet, he’s had to take another slightly different course of treatment, but will hopefully be back after the international break. Other than that, I think the squad is as was.” Regarding Tuanzebe, who suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest earlier this month and used the opportunity to have an op on the freak hand injury he suffered in October, McKenna added: “He’s OK, he had a pretty big surgery, an incredible injury that he’s been through with this thumb. “It was a pretty big surgery and a pretty big recovery process that he’s now in, but he’s had a few days in hospital and he’s now back in and around the building and starting to work on his conditioning. “[How long he’ll be out for] is undetermined at the moment. It’s not a matter of months, hopefully it’s a matter of weeks. Hopefully we’ll see him after the international break, we will see him after the international break, exactly which game in which week, we’re not exactly sure yet.” Keeper Aro Muric could go away with Kosovo during the international break which follows this Saturday’s home game against Forest. “He’s not training with the group,” the Blues boss continued. “He’s had the injection on a problem in his shoulder that he’s been managing over the last good period of time. “He’s not trained yet, I think he’s going to start some work tomorrow with the goalkeeper coaches, hopefully he’ll be available to go away with Kosovo if he can get through the one or two bits over the next two days. It will be good to go away and get some game time.” McKenna says there should be no concerns regarding Jens Cajuste being left out of the Sweden squad with the midfielder having spoken with manager Jon Dahl Tomasson regarding being left out to concentrate on playing for the Blues. “It’s not been a club involvement, I think Jens has had a conversation with the national team manager there and he’s not going with the national team this time,” McKenna said. “It’s not a club demand on medical grounds, it’s known we manage him and he’s managed himself really well through the year, but he’s in a great position now with his physical condition and we haven’t got too many concerns there. “He’s not going with Sweden this time, so from our point of view it’s a good chance for him to get some rest and recovery and hopefully be ready for the run-in.”

Leejames99 added 15:27 - Mar 14

Don't rush Chaplin better he recovers fully and can be sold on early so he can have a full pre season with new club, hopefully all those League one lads stay fit to be sold so we can carry on building the next phase. Exciting times.

Be nice if they all played last game if we know our fate by them as a thanks and goodbye game, they all deserve to be playing somewhere in lower league's and continue their careers.

-11

WaltonBlueNaze added 15:33 - Mar 14

LeeJames99 - you are unbelievable, how many ‘league 1 players’ do you want to sell? Surely some of them are good enough to play in the championship and help us bounce back up to the PL? 3

Leejames99 added 15:34 - Mar 14

Hope Cajuste stay if relegated

He and Humphries and someone like Ben Sheaf or Flynne Downes or the like be great. I hope also if we stay in Prem we go for Troy Parrot he is looking great now. -6

naa added 15:53 - Mar 14

LeeJames99 - are the "league 1" players you are talking about the ones that got us 2nd place in the Championship last season? Chaplin, for example, I think has looked perfectly decent when he's played this season. Certainly no worse than our "next phase" players as you call them.



If we get relegated - as seems likely sadly - we will need to be making big money on players to avoid financial trouble. That means selling Delap for one.



Cajuste is highly unlikely to stay if we are in the Championship. 6

Leejames99 added 15:59 - Mar 14

@waltonbluenaze

Yes in my opinion Burgess, Woolfeden, H Clarke, Cam Humphries, maybe Broadhead and Al Hamedi will be good. The league 1 lads did well in Championship of course but I do think Halkdy, Hutchinson and Sarrimento and alot of luck got us up.

What I mean is, firstly most of those players wouldn't get in team when everyone is fit so surely have ambition to play games, they have proved this season they aren't Prem quality and most are too old to develop further. I think we will now recruit the best we can to come into the team that can be a starting 11 with consistency. I don't think it's fair on these players to get back to Prem again and will leave us static. We don't even need many signings if relegated, all fit and we keep Cajuste.

Davis has to go if we are to move forward with signings we made, he just doesnt want to defend, of course he can do a job in Championship but I think a prem club might take a punt on him and any bid for him would be a big profit on the million paid. Morsy is losing pace by day etc

Championship team with no signings or departures of new signings already looks epic

Palmer

Tunazabe

O'Shea

Greaves

Townsend

Cajuste

Humphries

Hutchinson

Phillogene

Szmodicks

Delap

4-4-2

Subs

Slicker

New keeper

Woolfeden

H Clarke

J Clarke

Ogbene

Johnson

New LB

New Mid L

New mid R

New striker

Al Hamadi

Burgess

Broadhead

That's 25

Good for Championship that.



-4

naa added 16:04 - Mar 14

You think Al Hamadi is better than Hirst? Really? 2

naa added 16:06 - Mar 14

And Humphries is playing in League One. I hope he comes good for us, but you are being harsh on some and randomly generous on others. 2

Leejames99 added 16:13 - Mar 14

@naa

Chaplin is okay for Championship sure but is he better than who we have signed? Unfortunately no in my opinion.

Ipswich Town don't need to sell, we are financially sound, we wouldnt of signed who we did if so. If Delap does want to go, which I can't see, but if so then we double the investment and we can get the cream of young talent,

Davis will generate profit, but we get parachute payments so don't need to sell, I'm 100% certain that when these players were signed they were very aware that relegation was most likely this season after 22 years away.

The new players are all friends and I think they stay and we build around them, if we sell them then we just become a yo yo club and that's no good, we want to keep our assets to build our team to be established in Prem not buy, go down, sell, go up and buy.

I dont think if we sold all our new signings the players that have done us so well would get us up again in fact I'd fear we would match Luton.

I know alot of fans love these players but we have to progress.

If any new signings ho I think it maybe Greaves and Delap possibly but we have Woolfeden and Burgess and Greaves will be worth at least 20 million now we could get very good players for 40 Mill Delap, 20 mill Greaves, 20 mill Davis but I think only Davis goes but if he stays has to work out to defend again or transition to midfield.

People downmarket but who do you want to stay and go? -2

Leejames99 added 16:21 - Mar 14

@naa if we stay up then I think Humphries goes on loan again and Al Hamadi sold as we will be able to buy more quality Prem players who are experienced but if relegated I think Humphries will get a chance in Championship and remember half our squad were league 1 2 seasons ago, Al Hamadi if we are relegated might be given a chance to continue progression as still so young but he won't be first choice so a move might be better for him, I definately think he will become better striker than Hirst, I don't rate Hirst, stats are awful, surprises himself when he scores, too injury prone, we can get much better striker.

If we keep Chapliins, Morsys, Burns we just stay static, we are already likely to go one step back, we don't want to go 2 like Luton and there is no point going back to Prem with those players as they aren't good enough it seems.

If we go down we need to strengthen not weaken, starting with midfield. -2

gsoly added 16:32 - Mar 14

Can I plead with sane posters on this board to not engage with this troll. 0

naa added 16:34 - Mar 14

I'm not sure he's a troll though, sadly. 1

naa added 16:35 - Mar 14

Leejames99 - not sure you understand about financial fair play rules... 1

Leejames99 added 18:10 - Mar 14

I'm not a troll @gasoly should take the G off so rude!



It's easy to just throw dummy out because you don't like something I say, if you disagree then say why not just call me a troll because I say something you don't like.



It's not wrong to say we are likely to be relegated because half our squad are not at Prem level and some are still growing and thar signings were made with Championship in mind, its pretty obvious. Who do you think should stay or go then? And what's point keeping same players for Championship knowing they aren't up for it in the Prem, who stays?

We can't hold on to players just because they got us 2 promotions forever, football evolves, its madness mentality to think if relegated tgat Delap, Phillogene, J Clarke etc will all go, that is just not how football works.

If we can get double the money for Delap from Man City within a year then that will go a long way to bolster the squad but I don't think he will go.

We can't keep everyone, it seems some fans just want to keep these promotion winners but how is that gonna help the club evolve?

What's your opinion Gsoly just abuse. It's a forum for debate, downmarket is fine but no opinion apart from "talking rubbish' Hirst is amazing, wheres Chappers, Broady should be playing, we want Walton, its ridiculous.

If you don't agree then give your opinion on who you think plays, who will leave etc



I do understand FFP and I've watched Ashtons interviews etc we don't need to sell anyone.

Mckenna owes us a season but I'm starting to think he is far too close to those players who got us up, every pundit and fan can see Davis shouldn't play etc I just don't imagine Mckenna shouting at players etc maybe a change at helm will help progression too, he seems to have lost his passion and has made woeful choices in selection and subs this season.

Not okay to be rude no need! 0

