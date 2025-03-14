Former Loanee Williams Pleads Guilty to Dangerous Driving

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 16:01 Ex-Blues loanee Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without third party insurance at Chester Crown Court earlier today. Williams spent last season with Town, although back at parent side Manchester United for virtually the whole of the second half of the campaign. The 24-year-old, who had a female passenger in the car, who was spotted filming on her phone, was judged to have been speeding at 99mph and had been seen driving at high speeds and erratically by witnesses, who also said he had had a balloon in his mouth, prior to a crash on the A34 near Handforth, Cheshire on August 20th 2023, four days before he joined the Blues on loan. Following the accident, in which Williams’s Audi A3 struck a Ford Fiesta and then the central reservation, the full-back was breathalysed, the test coming back negative, before he was treated at hospital and then questioned by police. Williams admitted he was the driver of the Audi in a prepared statement, but denied the car was out of control, blaming the collision on another driver forcing him to swerve into the central reservation. Regarding the witnesses who saw him with a balloon at his mouth, he responded, “No comment”. Andrew Madden, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “Brandon Williams’s driving on that day clearly fell far below what would be expected of a competent and careful driver. “Expert analysis showed that he was driving at 99 mph four seconds before he hit the Ford Fiesta. “Witnesses said Williams kept speeding up and then braking sharply. It was clear he wasn’t in control of the vehicle. The driving was erratic and the speed was grossly excessive. Eventually, Williams lost control completely and crashed. “It is a fortunate no one was seriously injured or killed. To drive at 99mph in those circumstances was extremely dangerous and placed the lives of other road users at serious risk of harm. “The Crown Prosecution Service wishes to thank the witnesses for supporting this prosecution.” Williams, who has been without a club since being released by Manchester United last summer, will be sentenced on 9th May. The former England U21 international made 10 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues, scoring twice.

Photo: Matchday Images