U21s Beaten By Halifax Wanderers

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 16:10 Town’s U21s were beaten 2-1 by Canadian side Halifax Wanderers in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon. Charlie Compton scored the goal for John McGreal’s team, who spent time in Canada during pre-season when they faced Wanderers’ U21s in two games, losing the first 2-1 and then drawing the second 1-1, before being defeated in a penalty shootout. It was Wanderers’ senior side they faced today with the squad currently in the UK spending 10 days training at Norwich City Community Sports Foundation’s The Nest training facility.

Photo: TWTD



