McKenna: Arguments Both Ways on Delap Senior England Call-Up

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 16:34 Town boss Kieran McKenna understands why Blues striker Liam Delap was left out of new manager Thomas Tuchel’s first senior England squad but equally can see a case for the 22-year-old’s inclusion. Delap, who has netted 10 times for Town this season following his summer move from Manchester City, had been tipped for a place in Tuchel’s squad, the German having watched Town at Nottingham Forest recently and then again at Crystal Palace last week, but ultimately the frontman was left out, instead taking a spot in the U21s alongside teammates Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene. “I think there are many different ways of looking at it,” McKenna reflected. “I don’t think it’s always as clear cut. I’ve not been an international manager or technical director, I know [England technical director] John McDermott well [from Spurs], and there are many different ways to look at it. “Was there any big surprise from our point of view? Honestly, we haven’t put too much stock on it ourselves and I know Liam the same, he’s just really, really focused on his job this season and doing the best that he can. “I think he’s a young striker, as we’ve said many times, who is playing his first season of Premier League football, in some ways playing his first season as a leading number nine for a team, having played slightly different roles over the course of it, and he’s made fantastic progress and put in some outstanding performances, and there’s still a lot to come. “I think beyond that with his form and what he’s done this season over the course of the games for a newly promoted team, you could certainly make a strong case that that merits being in the top band of players in the country this season. “On the other hand, I know there will be a lot of other things that come into it and I’m pretty sure, without speaking for those at the FA, that they’ve got a young striker who’s the leading striker for the U21s and they’ve got a major international tournament in a couple of months’ time. “I know they put a lot of stock into taking those tournaments seriously, giving themselves every chance to compete and also giving their best young players the opportunity to play in those tournaments because they believe that that can be productive for playing in future tournaments for the senior team, which I believe Liam will do. “I’m pretty sure there’s a good, logical order why a player who has stepped up this season and has already had some massive experiences could be better served by remaining the main striker in the U21s into this international window and into a major tournament in the summer. “I think there are arguments both ways. If you ask me my opinion, on his performances this season, I’d say I think he’s certainly been one of the best forwards in the Premier League but I think on a big picture scale, I think there’s lots of reasons why you could understand that players will get placed in different squads for different reasons.” McKenna says the U21s can be a stepping stone for Hutchinson and Philogene as well as Delap. “I think that’s the purpose of the U21 squad,” he added. “It’s a really good achievement to be in England’s U21s. There’s a European Championship in the summer, which is a really big tournament, I know in the England development pathway they put a lot of stock in that and try to increasingly put stock in being well represented in those tournaments. “I know that’s a big opportunity for all the boys who are of that age and I think it’s going to be good for them to prepare for that tournament and it’s really good for Ipswich. “Not to pick Lee Carsley’s squad, he’ll have his own opinions, but I’d be pretty confident that we’ll have three of the England forwards in that squad, which I think is a great thing for the football club and a great sign for the future, for us and for them. “Hopefully they’ll do well next week and they’ve got a big tournament coming up in the summer.” The trio are among nine Town senior players to have received call-ups for the games in the break - including the on-loan Ali Al-Hamadi - which follows the Blues’ home game against Nottingham Forest with one or two more likely. “You’re always pleased for them, it’s always a good moment for the players and a good moment for the club when you have people being recognised at that level. We wish them all the best and hopefully they’ll do well and come back healthy.”

gsoly added 16:48 - Mar 14

Think Kieran makes the key point here as to why Delap's not been picked for the senior squad. To be the number nine for the U21s this summer is a major milestone, and presumably this squad is a huge step towards that tournament for the U21 group. 1

grow_our_own added 16:55 - Mar 14

"good, logical order why a player who has stepped up this season and has already had some massive experiences could be better served by remaining the main striker in the U21s" - this "order" is the same as its always been: big club bias. One of the main reasons England hasn't won a trophy in 60 years. Matt Le Tissier (Southampton): 8 caps. Phil Neville (Man Utd): 59 caps. History is littered with other examples. -1

Gforce added 17:27 - Mar 14

Personally I'd have chosen Delap over Rashford and Solanke,all day long. -1

