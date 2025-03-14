McKenna: Hirst Deserves International Recognition With Scotland

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 17:00 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says George Hirst will fully deserve international recognition from Scotland if, as expected, he joins teammate Cieran Slicker in Steve Clarke’s squad this month. As reported earlier in the week, FIFA have confirmed Hirst’s switch from England, with whom he won caps at aU17, U18, U19 and U20 levels and his father David three senior caps, to Scotland, his qualification coming via his paternal grandfather. That confirmation came late on Monday after the Scotland squad for their UEFA Nations League play-offs with Greece had been named but with Clarke having said at his press conference that Hirst could be added to the party. Now, following FIFA’s rubber-stamp, that seems likely to happen early next week. “I don’t think anything’s been announced or confirmed yet, as far as I know, so I wouldn’t speak 100 per cent on it,” McKenna said. “I do know that’s been a goal for George over the last couple of years, when we signed him we spoke about it. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and was really keen to gain international honours with Scotland if possible. “Like so many of the other boys, quite a few of the team now have come from League One and are now senior internationals. “He’s worked really hard through the two divisions with us, has had a good impact this year and, hopefully, I think there’s strong interest there from George, strong interest from Scotland and it’s in the process. “Hopefully that process can be completed and he can get that international recognition, which I think he really deserves.” Hirst has had to play second fiddle to Liam Delap this season, making only three starts in all competitions - scoring in each of those matches - and McKenna was asked if the pair could play in the same team. “It’s not impossible, I think they’ve been on the pitch a few times together,” he recalled. “They finished the game at Man United together. “I do think they are very much focal point number nines, really. I know Liam has played wider positions and different roles, but I think his development, his physical development, his game development is in a different direction now. “I think they’re both leading the line, physical profile number nines, so is it possible to start with two of those in your team in the Premier League? There’s not many teams who do and there’s good reasons for that because you’re going to be giving up some pretty tough spaces and overloads in different positions. “But is it impossible? No, and is there a possibility that we can use it at the end of the game, yes, certainly so.” Young keeper Slicker is in the Scotland squad for a second time with the 22-year-old yet to win his first senior cap or make a league debut for the Blues, his two starts and one sub appearance for Town having all been in cups. “Good for him,” McKenna added. “It’s always a delicate stage of your career as a young goalkeeper and the balance between staying around a Premier League squad and all those experiences that he’s getting here day in, day out, as opposed to being out on loan, which I think he’s capable of doing, hasn’t done yet but I think we’ll likely do soon. “The fact that he’s stayed in with us this year, we feel like he’s progressed and been an important part of the group, but also has had the international recognition of the level that he’s competing at with us, which I think is a good boost for him. “I know he’s really proud of it and he’s looking forward to it having been with the U21s so often. He’s looking forward to that camp and another good marker in his development.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Gforce added 17:53 - Mar 14

Wish him all the best on his possible call up,but he's about as Scottish as Skippy and Basil Brush. 0

Leejames99 added 18:18 - Mar 14

Mckenna interviews are just waffle now, margins and processes, and Hirst has had huge impact...when? 2 goals and conceeded late and lost games in so many games with subs on.

Let's see how many changes he makes tomorrow, should only be one Townsend for Davis and maybe Hutch in on right and Phillogene to left but no doubt there will be more.

Lose again tomorrow and board have huge call to make unless of course as predicted they planning on Championship all season 0

