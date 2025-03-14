Chelsea Match Moves

Friday, 14th Mar 2025 17:43 Town’s Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has moved to Sunday 13th April, kick-off 2pm. The match had been scheduled for the previous day but moves due to the West Londoners’ continued involvement in the Europa Conference League, which will see them in action on the preceding Thursday evening.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments