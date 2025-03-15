Palmer: Climb From Non-League Part of My Armoury

Saturday, 15th Mar 2025 09:31 by Kallum Brisset Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer is one of a number of players in the current Blues squad to have climbed from non-league to the Premier League. The Blues’ newest recruit is the latest on a list that includes Sammie Szmodics, Jack Taylor and Cameron Burgess, each of whom has played in the top five divisions of English football. However, Palmer goes one further than his new teammates having also played at tier six with hometown club Kidderminster Harriers on loan from West Brom. The keeper has had to bide his time in professional football but is now relishing the rewards of playing in the top flight for the first time at the age of 28. “When you look at it like that from the National League North it’s quite a nice achievement,” he reflected. “There’s quite a few lads that have probably done that here, but it’s all part of my armoury now, you get little things from each league that help you. “I’d say it’s probably harder down there because you’ve got conditions to fight against, the pitches and the changing rooms. “You come to the Premier League and everything’s there for you and the pitches are nice, but I feel like I’ve earned the luxury to feel that. It’s good to look back on and see how far I’ve come. “It’s hard down there, don’t get me wrong, it’s tough. I’ve done it, my brother [Tom Palmer, second-choice goalie and keeper-coach at Kidderminster] does it currently, my brother-in-law [former centre-half James Fry] did it for a time and it’s tough. “I wouldn’t say I miss it, but now and again it’s nice to go and watch a game and take it for what it is because it’s football at its rawest so you can really appreciate it. Going to watch some you can really appreciate the luxuries that we have here. “My first experience of Barrow away was a really interesting one - having to get stitched up one minute and saving two penalties the next. That’s the experience that helps you get here. “I’ve had the luxury of being able to go back to West Brom when I could and having that to fall back on, but you realise quickly that it’s do or die for them lads down there. With the bonuses and clauses in their contract, it’s a tough place to ply your trade.” Palmer always maintained the belief that he would get to the Premier League, although admitted it became less likely the older he got having spent much of his career on loan away from West Bromwich Albion.

“There were probably coaches that believed it more so at times,” he said. “When I was in my early 20s struggling to get out on loan, my first feeling was I just want to go and play football anywhere and that’s how I ended up in the Conference. “As you get through the leagues, you’re playing the games and you watch it growing up, it’s somewhere that everyone aspires to be no matter what they say. To be here now is obviously a privilege and I’m really enjoying it. “It was frustrating but then it helps having good people around you that are keeping you dialled in. It’s an experience I’m able to share with other young goalkeepers as well, sometimes it doesn’t happen and you have to wait and it’s hard to come by. “I was turning 24 when I went to Plymouth and had to take the opportunity with both hands. That’s ultimately what you’ve got to do when you get that chance, you’ve got to take it and show everybody what you’re capable of.” On growing up in and playing for Kidderminster, he added: “I wouldn’t have said I was a fan, I went to games occasionally and I remember turning up to the stadium thinking this is incredible. That’s how it is when you’re a small kid going to these stadiums, that’s the pinnacle. “It was nice to have a local team, they were in League Two at the time, watching proper football. But I was a fan of Liverpool when I was a bit younger.” Palmer’s Premier League debut came away at Aston Villa last month and while there was no victory or clean sheet, the glovesman was delighted with his overall display. He said: “It was pretty much how you could want it to go. You obviously have feelings and emotions going into the game and wanting it to go well. “For it to come in that outcome was a special day for me and my family and anybody that’s helped me get to this moment. It was a really enjoyable one.” The standout moment came in the dying minutes when Palmer somehow kept out Morgan Rogers’s deflected close-range effort to secure a point for Town. However, the reach to deny the Villa forward was not among the six to be nominated for the Premier League’s Save of the Month. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t surprised,” he admitted. “But you look at the category this month and there was a lot of good ones so just unfortunate to miss out on that. “In the Premier League there’s cameras and angles everywhere so it’s nice to do that. I’m a goalkeeper that likes to watch training sessions back and watch other people train, that’s just my enthusiasm for the position. “To be able to do that in the moment and at the time of the match is obviously a special memory to have. “We work on it during the week and the feeling of doing it in a game and to be able to do it in such a moment is what makes the moment so special. “It’s also good for the people that work around like Reg [Rene Gilmartin] and Dave [Martin] that put the sessions on and do the hours on what their strengths are and what we might face. “I don’t want to talk too much about that because it’s part and parcel of the job and it’s what we’re here for, I’m just glad to be able to have that moment.” Palmer also discussed his own ability as a goalkeeper and suggested playing in the Premier League is better from a concentration perspective. “I’d like to say that’s one of my strengths,” he said. “Playing previously at teams where I’ve not had to do too much but later in the game I’ve had to make one save here or there, I think that helps. “But then coming here and the level of opposition you’re playing against, you’re generally a lot busier. “Potentially it’s probably easier to stay in games and keep your focus because there’s always something to do around the corner. “I think every area can get better. I’m a goalkeeper that studies the game and studies the position as it’s constantly evolving. There’s room for improvement in every aspect of my game. “I like to be that commanding figure at the back and people know I’m there. I feel like all round I’m pretty steady so I don’t want to highlight too many because people might start doing the others. “You want to be a commanding goalkeeper, you want people to rely on you and know you’re there.” On life off the pitch, Palmer added: “I wouldn’t say too much has changed since I came here. I’m a family man, I like spending time with my wife and my dog at the moment. “That’s just me, I don’t try and get too ahead of myself and change things here and there, I like going for a dog walk or the gym. “I like golf but it’s tough to play when you’re in season, there’s a lot of training sessions and a lot of games. I’m more of a chill guy and relax with the family. “I’m enjoying [Suffolk]. It helps when you’ve got a dog and there’s loads of places not too far away for a walk.”

