Hutchinson Starts Against Forest

Saturday, 15th Mar 2025 13:59 Omari Hutchinson returns to an otherwise unchanged Town XI facing Nottingham Forest at Portman Road this afternoon. Hutchinson, a sub at Crystal Palace last week, comes into the side wide on the right with Jaden Philogene moving to the left and Jack Clarke switching to the bench. Forest are unchanged from the team which beat Manchester City 1-0 at the City Ground last week with former Blues loanee Chris Wood up front aiming to add to his 18 Premier League goals this season. Town: Palmer, O’Shea (c), Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Phillips, Cajuste, Hutchinson, Enciso, Philogene, Delap. Subs: Walton, Johnson, Burgess, Townsend, Morsy, Taylor, Broadhead, J Clarke, Hirst. Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White (c), Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood. Subs: Hennessey, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Moreno, Jota, Yates, Boly. Referee: Michael Salisbury (Preston). VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Photo: Reuters



Town1Inter0 added 14:29 - Mar 15

A good attacking team. Just so long as we don’t let Elanga exploit space behind Davis. 1

Leejames99 added 14:32 - Mar 15

I can't believe Davis has been picked again, there is simply no point having Phillogene as left winger with Davis on, Phillogene will end up being cover and long ball over top or into space on right.

If we concede and lose because of Leif Davis again Mckenna needs to go.

Let's hope he has a good game and defends, I can't see it though. We need points Mckenna, Phillogene is left winger we don't need 2, it's called Left Back so tell hin stay back!

COYB 2

mathiemagic added 14:38 - Mar 15

Town1Inter0 - Elanga will be used in that role no doubt and I expect them to fully exploit the space that will be left. Not looking forward to the final score in this one. :-( 2

Crawfordsboot added 15:12 - Mar 15

Nowt so queer as football fans - end of last season and beginning of this many folk on here were calling for Lief to be first choice for England! Now he’s not up to defending in the prem.



Sums up why Kieran has to ignore the noise! 1

Town1Inter0 added 15:42 - Mar 15

Oh well. Yet again the space behind Leif has been exploited. It might have worked in the Championship last season, but we’ve seen ever since the first game of the season that balls behind him by the opposition lead to dangerous situations and goals. 4

Leejames99 added 15:47 - Mar 15

@mathiemagic you were spot on, Davis is sending us down, we are all over the place, Davis was on right for first girl hiding and 2nd goal exactly as predicted, Mckenna is totally at fault, Phillogene having to cover right back its just crazy.

Should be Phillogene on Left, Hutch in right, Enciso in 10 and Delap. Worst is Davis I'd still doing it!

Board need to serious look at this now. Need a new manager bounce, third goal 3 at back Davis out of position.

9 games 27 points with decent run in but teams no how to play and where gaps are. If Davis comes out for 2nd half will be a travesty.

I'm afraid Mckenna is not a Prem manager yet, can't make big decisions! -2

Leejames99 added 15:50 - Mar 15

@Crawfordsboot

How are you justifying Davis selection? Davis was great last year but is no longer defending but gets picked as left back. Hopefully 2nd half he will be left back in dressing room! -2

Leejames99 added 16:06 - Mar 15

So funny reading some online posts fron league 1 player fans they blame any new signing but no word about Davis, calling our 1 goal striker Hirst to come on and saying Mckenna is new to the Prem and learning...no he isn't.

He was first team coach at Man Utd for 4 managers! He just will not pull Davis out!

Let's see this scoreline at end! 0

