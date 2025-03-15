Ipswich Town 2-4 Nottingham Forest - Match Report

|Ipswich Town 2 v 4 Nottingham Forest
Town appear to need a miracle to stay in the Premier League after losing 4-2 at home to Nottingham Forest, while Wolves extended the gap to safety to nine points after winning 2-1 at Southampton. After an even first half hour, three goals in six minutes gave Forest a 3-0 half-time lead, Nikola Milenkovic opening the scoring before Anthony Elanga netted twice. Jens Cajuste pulled one back on 82 with his first goal for the club, Jota Silva grabbed a fourth for the visitors on 87, prior to George Hirst bagging Town’s second in the dying moments.
Omari Hutchinson returned to an otherwise unchanged Town XI having been a sub at Crystal Palace last week.
The ex-Chelsea man came into the side as the number 10 with Julio Enciso on the left, Jaden Philogene again on the right and Jack Clarke dropping to the bench.
Forest were unchanged from the team which beat Manchester City 1-0 at the City Ground last week with former Blues loanee Chris Wood up front.
The visitors started on the front foot and on three Callum Hudson-Odoi worked his way into the area and would have been in on goal but for Jens Cajuste’s leg dispossessing him.
Town began to get more into it, however, and on four Hutchinson was tripped just outside the box to the right by Neco Williams. The England U21 international took the free-kick himself but hit the wall.
On 11, with the Blues seeing more of the ball than the Premier League’s tird-placed side, Leif Davis sent over a looping corner from the right and Liam Delap rose high at the back post but nodded into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.
A minute later, a Forest cross from the left was half-headed away by Davis at a stretch at the far post and Ola Aina scuffed his volley wide and into the North Stand.
In the 14th minute, Elliot Anderson gifted the ball to Delap not far outside the area after Forest had got into a mess after a throw on their right and the striker took it forward before being dispossessed. The loose ball fell to Julio Enciso and his shot deflected behind for a corner.
The flag-kick was played to Hutchinson on the edge of the box by Davis and the forward took a touch before hitting a curling left-footed effort which flew just over Matz Sels’s crossbar.
Town continued to see most of the ball with Forest halting their progress forward by giving away tactical free-kicks on a couple of occasions.
However, on 21, following a corner, Hudson-Odoi wafted a cross from the left to the far post and Nicolas Dominguez turned the ball into Alex Palmer’s arms from a very tight angle.
A minute later, Forest threatened again after Davis’s clearance from the edge of the area was deflected into the path of Anderson in space, but his shot struck Wood and cannoned wide when Town might otherwise have been in trouble.
There was an even bigger scare for the Blues on 25 when Hudson-Odoi, the visitors’ main threat, burst past Town stand-in skipper Dara O’Shea on the Town left and got to the byline. As O’Shea and Luke Woolfenden both slid in, Hudson-Odoi sent over a low ball which flew past the two Blues defenders, perhaps clipping one of them, behind Palmer and across the face of goal a couple of inches from the line but without anyone being able to add a touch.
Soon after, Kalvin Phillips went to the sidelines due to a bleeding foot while play continued before returning to the game.
Forest were by now well in control and looking more and more dangerous with most of their attacks going through Hudson-Odoi down their left flank.
On 33, Wood got between Woolfenden and O’Shea to nod down a Morgan Gibbs-White cross from the right, but too close to Palmer, who blocked before claiming.
But the travelling Forest support didn’t have to wait too much longer for a goal. In the 34th minute, Palmer came out of his box to clear into the stand, but the ball smashed off Jacob Greaves and behind for a corner on the visitors’ right.
The flag-kick was half-cleared to Hudson-Odoi on the left by Greaves, the England forward clipped a cross to the far post to Dominguez, Delap was only able to get a weak head on the Argentina international’s nod back and the ball fell to Nikola Milenkovic, who gleefully slammed home.
Two minutes later, it was 2-0. Hutchinson lost the ball in the centre circle, Anderson swept a pass wide to Anthony Elanga, who took it on towards the Town box and with Greaves standing off him, the former Manchester United youngster shot across Palmer and just inside the post.
And on 41, Elanga made it 3-0 with his second of the game. Milenkovic played a long ball from the back, Woolfenden and Wood battled without either getting the ball and Elanga nodded between and beyond O’Shea and Greaves before slipping it past Palmer.
Having been in the game, if on the back foot, at the half-hour mark, the shell-shocked Blues were suddenly all but out of it via three goals in six minutes, all of which Town should have defended much, much better.
As the half moved into two additional minutes, Phillips struck a shot which flew over Sels’s bar.
At the whistle, there were muted boos from some sections of Portman Road after another half which had begun promisingly but with the Blues going in at the break behind and on this occasion with the opposition having an unassailable lead.
As in the previous two games against Forest, the opening 20 minutes or so had been an even contest but as the half-hour approached, the visitors began to threaten more and they had had a couple of chances before the opening goal.
That goal seemed to rock the Blues, who collapsed in the manner they did in a similar spell before half-time against Manchester City earlier in the year.
There was further bad news for the Blues elsewhere with 17th-placed Wolves leading 1-0 at Southampton.
Town made a change at the break, Cameron Burgess taking over from Greaves, while the trio behind Delap switched roles, Enciso, who had had his quietest half for the Blues, going to the centre, Philogene to the left and Hutchinson to the right.
It was Hutchinson who struck the second half’s first effort. A corner was cleared to the ex-Chelsea man, who cut inside a defender but hit his shot too close to Sels, who snaffled with comfort.
On 50, Delap should have pulled a goal back for the Blues. Davis forced another corner on the left and sent over a deep ball to the far post where Town’s 10-goal top scorer had been inexplicably left unmarked. Delap rose high but powered his header well wide, much to his clear frustration.
Four minutes later, Phillips was harshly shown the game’s first yellow card for a foul on Elanga. It had been a foul but there had been worse challenges which had gone unpunished.
In the 55th minute, Wood had his first sight at goal from a cross from the left, but the New Zealand international’s effort was too close to Palmer, who blocked. There was a moment of panic as Davis inadvertently touched before the keeper could pounce on it and the former West Brom man was forced to clear hurriedly.
Soon after, Palmer was off his line quickly to claim a Gibbs-White through ball at Elanga’s feet.
Dominguez joined Phillips in the referee’s book for a foul on Cajuste, the Forest player bizarrely claiming he’d been fouled and protesting at a length which probably wasn’t sensible.
In the aftermath of the free-kick, after Cajuste claimed he’d been fouled by Milenkovic, a number of Town players sought to work themselves space on the edge of the box, unsuccessfully until Davis shot wide. VAR upheld referee Michael Salisbury’s decision not to award a penalty.
As Forest prepared to take the goal-kick, the Midlanders swapped Dominguez, who had repeatedly taken to the turf since his booking while continuing to protest to referee Salisbury. Yates took over, while Elanga made way for Morato, the Sweden international having already done his job for the day very successfully.
Delap had his second opportunity of the half on 69, albeit a much harder one than the first. The strike chased a long ball down the left, Sels sold himself by coming out too far and Delap looped it over him but Milenkovic was able to nod wide before the ball reached the goal.
Four minutes later, Williams shot across the face of goal for Forest, then on 79 Phillips sold Cajuste short with a pass, Yates broke forward and fed Gibbs-White, whose low cross-shot went wide.
Town swapped Delap, Enciso and Philogene for George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead and Clarke, while Forest replaced Williams and Hudson-Odoi with Taiwo Awoniyi and Jota Silva.
Clarke was quickly into the action, playing a part as Cajuste pulled a goal back for the Blues. Hutchinson played it in from the right to Clarke, who moved it on to Cajuste ahead of him and the Swedish international tricked his way past Yates before shooting beyond Sels from just outside the box.
The goal, the on-loan Napoli man’s first for the club, briefly gave the home fans something to cheer about after another long afternoon at Portman Road.
On 40, Palmer was quickly off his line to claim at Gibbs-White’s feet, before Jack Taylor took over from Phillips.
Town went looking for another goal but in the 87th minute were caught with only Burgess back as Gibbs-White and Jota broke forward, the ex-Arsenal man playing inside from the left to the Portuguese international, who stroked past Palmer.
Ahead of the restart, Gibbs-White, left out of the England squad named yesterday, was replaced by Danilo and was given a huge ovation by the travelling fans.
In the third of four minutes of injury time, Hirst netted a second consolation goal for the Blues, rising above Jota to plant a header in the corner of the net to Sels’s right from an excellent O’Shea cross from the right.
Moments before the whistle, Jota smashed a shot over from not far outside the box before referee Salisbury brought another frustrating afternoon to an end.
Once again, for the first 30 minutes or so there was little in the game but the Blues again gave away a poor goal to give Forest the lead, then allowed two similarly badly defended goals to put the game out of their reach.
Delap netting his header might have given the crowd something to hold onto and Town to build on in the second half, but when Cajuste’s goal finally came it was too late to put the visitors under any serious pressure.
That they avoided the game going in the same direction of the Manchester City match was little consolation with Forest largely happy to contain the Blues and break in the second half.
Wolves’ 2-1 win at Southampton was further bad news for the Blues who go into the final international break of the season nine points plus a goal difference of 16 behind the Molineux club with only nine to play.
Even the most optimistic of Town supporters will now admit it will take a miracle for Town to retain their place in the Premier League.
Town: Palmer, O’Shea (c), Woolfenden, Greaves (Burgess 46), Davis, Phillips (Taylor 86), Cajuste, Hutchinson, Enciso (Broadhead 80), Philogene (Clarke 80), Delap (Hirst 80). Unused: Walton, Johnson, Townsend, Morsy.
Forest: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez (Yates 67), Gibbs-White (c) (Danilo 89), Elanga (Morato 67), Hudson-Odoi (Jota 81), Wood (Awoniyi 80). Unused: Hennessey, Sangare, Moreno, Boly. Referee: Michael Salisbury (Preston). VAR: Jarred Gillett. Att: 29,878 (Forest: 3,000).
