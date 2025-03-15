Nuno: Six-Minute Spell Changed the Game

Saturday, 15th Mar 2025 18:34 Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo felt the six first-half minutes in which his side scored three times changed the game, the Premier League’s third-placed team going on to win 4-2 at Portman Road. After an even first half hour, Nikola Milenkovic opened the scoring on 35 before Anthony Elanga’s brace gave the Tricky Trees an unassailable 3-0 half-time lead. Town found the net twice late on through Jens Cajuste and George Hirst, sandwiching Forest’s fourth, scored by Jota Silva. The result and Manchester City’s 2-2 home draw with Brighton, saw the Midlanders move six points ahead of the Premier League champions in fifth with the top four qualifying for the Champions League. Forest are now only a point behind Arsenal in second, although with the Gunners having a game in hand. “I think overall it was a good performance,” Nuno reflected. “I think we started well, organised. Ipswich is a tough team, especially in the first 15 minutes, this is a team that scores the most. “So that was a side of the plan to try to contain and sustain the impetus of Ipswich. I think we managed that. “There’s a good spell in the first half that really changed the game, for six minutes. “In the second half, we started well. There was a moment when Ipswich scored that the team shakes a little bit, but fortunately and luckily we scored the fourth goal that really protects the game. Overall, a good performance.”

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Town1Inter0 added 19:27 - Mar 15

Nuno said that he took advantage of an ‘unbalanced’ Ipswich. Let’s hope that we’re now close to a solid first 11 of players that can keep a load of BALANCE to the team for the remaining games of the season. Although it’s probably too late now. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments