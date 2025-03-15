Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
TWTV Video Verdict - Nottingham Forest
Saturday, 15th Mar 2025 21:15

The TWTV team reflect on the Blues’ 4-2 home defeat to Nottingham Forest

Jim Cooper is joined by TWTD’s Phil Ham and Kallum Brisset to look back on a loss which has moved Town a step closer to relegation back to the Championship.

