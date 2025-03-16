Town Women Aiming to Close Gap at Gwalia

Sunday, 16th Mar 2025 09:22 Ipswich Town Women will be aiming to reduce the gap to FAWNL Southern Premier Division leaders Hashtag United to three points when they take on Gwalia United at Ocean Park Arena this afternoon (KO 1pm). Hashtag aren’t in action today with the visit to Gwalia one of the Blues’ three games in hand on the Essex side with whom they are vying for a place in the Women’s Championship. The trip to Wales to face Gwalia, previously known as Cardiff City, has seemed cursed. In January, the match was abandoned at half-time with the Blues 2-0 up through a Sophie Peskett brace (pictured above) due to a waterlogged pitch at the Newport Stadium, that game having been a rescheduling after the fixture was initially postponed 10 minutes before kick-off in September, also because of heavy rain. Manager Joe Sheehan is looking to build on last week’s 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane. “I’m hoping we can back up last weekend’s result by putting in a good performance against Gwalia,” he told the club site. “The group has ben galvanised after the past couple of weeks and are really keen to build some more momentum in Wales.” Ahead of the game, the Blues have added to their squad, signing 18-year-old winger Ruby Seaby from Arsenal’s academy. Seaby, who has been capped by England at U14-U17 levels, is delighted to have joined Town. “It’s a massive opportunity for me and I’m really excited to get started,” she said. “The conversations with Joe and the rest of the coaching team have been great. I can really see what he’s trying to do here and I’m looking forward to being a part of his plans.” Sheehan added: “Ruby is a really bright, young player and we’re looking forward to seeing her in action. “Ruby has been in quite high demand by a few other clubs, so we’re delighted she’s joined us until the end of the season. “She is a really quick, attacking player that will hopefully contribute significantly to the group over the next six games.” Seaby effectively replaces Isabella Fisher, who was recalled from her loan with Town earlier in the week.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



Mark added 09:29 - Mar 16

Welcome Ruby.



Anything less than 3 points today would be a bitter disappointment after being 2-0 up when they abandoned the match last time due to rain which was forecast.



Hopefully a good win today to take us to within 3 points of the lead going into the Plymouth match. I am looking forward to seeing a win at Portman Road in that one! There should be a good croud with ITFC Women having a great chance of promotion to the Championship (or WSL2 as it may be rebranded). 0

