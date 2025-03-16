Peskett Nets Twice as Town Women Close Gap on Leaders Hashtag

Sunday, 16th Mar 2025 15:13

Sophie Peskett scored both goals as Ipswich Town Women beat Gwalia United 2-0 at Ocean Park Arena to reduce the gap to FAWNL Southern Premier Division leaders Hashtag United to three points.

Peskett, who previously netted twice in the most recent previous staging of the match in January, which was abandoned at 2-0 at half-time, the match having initially been postponed 10 minutes before kick-off in September, put the Blues in front in the 31st minute, chasing a ball over the top before finishing off the post.

The winger secured the three points seven minutes from time, turning home Grace Garrad’s a low free-kick.

The victory moves the second-placed Blues three points behind the Tags, who didn’t play today, with Town still having two games in hand as well as a superior goal difference.

Joe Sheehan’s side make their return to Portman Road next Saturday when they face Plymouth Argyle with more than 5,000 tickets already sold (KO 2pm).

Town: Negri, Mitchell, Wearing, Garrad, Barker (Hughes 60), Robertson (c), Doe, Peskett (Bowyer 89), Rutherford (Seaby 79), Guyatt (O’Brien 37), Watson (Thomas 60). Unused: Hartley, Williams.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images