Youngster Babb in Irish U19s Squad

Sunday, 16th Mar 2025 18:03

U21s right-back Daniel Babb has been named in the Republic of Ireland U19s squad for their European Championships elite round qualifiers in Germany.

The Irish youngsters take on Finland on Wednesday 19th March, Slovenia on the Saturday and the hosts on the following Tuesday with all the games in Wolfsburg.

Babb, 19, who joined the Blues from League of Ireland side UCD in February 2024, won one cap at U19 level during during his time with the Dublin side, having previously played for the U17s and U18s. He has been a regular in John McGreal’s side this season.

Republic of Ireland U19s: Oisin Cooney (Finn Harps), Michael Dike (Treaty United), Stan Ashbee (Hull City), Daniel Babb (Ipswich Town), Jacob Devaney (Manchester United), Jake Grante (Crystal Palace), Sean Keogh (Dundalk), Cathal McCarthy (UCD), Cory O’Sullivan (Shamrock Rovers), Freddie Turley (Derby County), Romeo Akachukwu (Southampton), Matthew Moore (Hoffenheim), Thomas Morley (Sligo Rovers), Aaron Ochoa Moloney (Malaga CF), Naj Razi (Como 1907), Cian Dillon (Queens Park Rangers), Trent Kone Doherty (Liverpool), Michael Noonan (Shamrock Rovers), Nickson Okosun (Watford), Ike Orazi (Stade de Reims).





TWTD