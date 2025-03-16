Hirst's First Scotland Call Confirmed
Sunday, 16th Mar 2025 19:13
Blues striker George Hirst has been added to the Scotland squad, FIFA having confirmed his switch from England earlier in the week.
Hirst, 26, was left out of Steve Clarke’s initial party as it was named prior to his change of allegiance being rubber-stamped.
The frontman, who won caps for England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels and whose father David won three full caps, joins Blues keeper Cieran Slicker in the squad.
Sheffield-born Hirst, who qualifies via his paternal grandfather, will link up with the squad on Monday.
Scotland play Greece in a two-legged Nations League play-off in Piraeus on Thursday 20th March and at Hampden Park the following Sunday.
Speaking on Friday about Hirst’s anticipated first call-up, manager Kieran McKenna said: “I know that’s been a goal for George over the last couple of years, when we signed him we spoke about it.
“He was proud of his Scottish heritage and was really keen to gain international honours with Scotland if possible.
“Like so many of the other boys, quite a few of the team now have come from League One and are now senior internationals.
“He’s worked really hard through the two divisions with us, has had a good impact this year and, hopefully, I think there’s strong interest there from George, strong interest from Scotland and it’s in the process.
“Hopefully that process can be completed and he can get that international recognition, which I think he really deserves.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: Manchester United by ad_wilkin
Manchester United are no longer a team to be feared. They currently sit 15th in the league with 30 points from 26 games. The Ruben Amorim revolution has not gone to plan with the Portuguese currently sitting on the lowest win percentage of all managers following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson of 42.86%.
Half a Glass in Thailand by chripswich
I was a little bit ‘glass half full, glass half empty’ on a beautiful Sunday morning in North East Thailand. A little hungover but still smiling from the night before
FA Cup Preview: Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Back to FA Cup action this weekend and it’s a return to the place where Town all but clinched promotion to the Premier League as they make the away trip to face Coventry.
Premier League Preview: Southampton by ad_wilkin
Town won’t get a better chance at emerging victorious at Portman Road than this one as rock bottom Southampton come to visit.
Premier League Preview: Liverpool by ad_wilkin
Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League right now. They are six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over their nearest rivals Arsenal.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]