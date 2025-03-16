Hirst's First Scotland Call Confirmed

Sunday, 16th Mar 2025 19:13 Blues striker George Hirst has been added to the Scotland squad, FIFA having confirmed his switch from England earlier in the week. Hirst, 26, was left out of Steve Clarke’s initial party as it was named prior to his change of allegiance being rubber-stamped. The frontman, who won caps for England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels and whose father David won three full caps, joins Blues keeper Cieran Slicker in the squad. Sheffield-born Hirst, who qualifies via his paternal grandfather, will link up with the squad on Monday. Scotland play Greece in a two-legged Nations League play-off in Piraeus on Thursday 20th March and at Hampden Park the following Sunday. Speaking on Friday about Hirst’s anticipated first call-up, manager Kieran McKenna said: “I know that’s been a goal for George over the last couple of years, when we signed him we spoke about it. “He was proud of his Scottish heritage and was really keen to gain international honours with Scotland if possible. “Like so many of the other boys, quite a few of the team now have come from League One and are now senior internationals. Cant wait to meet up with the boys💙 https://t.co/52QB7m69wq — George Hirst (@GeorgeHirst45) March 16, 2025 “He’s worked really hard through the two divisions with us, has had a good impact this year and, hopefully, I think there’s strong interest there from George, strong interest from Scotland and it’s in the process. “Hopefully that process can be completed and he can get that international recognition, which I think he really deserves.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Leejames99 added 19:17 - Mar 16

Good luck, watch out for those crunching tackles sicknote. Try not to get injured ans don't fall for it when they tell you to have to go get a long stand or fetch tartan paint and Haggis isn't an animal. Learn Flower of Scotland and enjoy -1

flykickingbybgunn added 19:20 - Mar 16

Well done George.

We are all proud of you. 4

bluelad7 added 19:57 - Mar 16

Good luck GH 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments