Enciso in Paraguay Squad

Monday, 17th Mar 2025 09:14 Blues loanee Julio Enciso has been named in the Paraguay squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. The Paraguayans host the Chileans in Asunción on Thursday, then travel to take on the Colombians in Barranquilla five days later. Enciso, who is on loan with Town until the end of the season from Brighton, has previously won 23 caps, scoring two goals. The 21-year-old will become the first player to have represented Paraguay while at Portman Road if, as is likely, he is involved in the games. With six games left to play, Paraguay are currently sixth in the South American qualification group with the top six qualifying for the finals. The seventh-placed side go into a play-off tournament. Paraguay: Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bull), Roberto Fernández (Cerro Porteño), Juan Espínola (Belgrano), Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo de Almagro), Juan Cáceres (Dynamo Moscow), Agustín Sández (Rosario Central), Ronaldo de Jesús (Lanús), Saúl Salcedo (Newell’s Old Boys), Gustavo Velázquez (Cerro Porteño), Junior Alonso (Atlético Mineiro), Omar Alderete (Getafe), Fabián Balbuena (Dynamo Moscow), Rubén Lescano (Fluminense), Ramón Sosa (Nottingham Forest), Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United), Alejandro Romero (Al Ain), Diego Gómez (Brighton), Damián Bobadilla (Sao Paulo), Mathías Villasanti (Gremio), Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matías Galarza (Talleres-), Gabriel Ávalos (Independiente), Isidro Pitta (Red Bull Bragantino), Antonio Sanabria (Torino), Alex Arce (Liga de Quito), Ángel Romero (Corinthians), Julio Enciso (Ipswich Town).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Dissboyitfc added 10:02 - Mar 17

Did not get into the game on Saturday! Much more to come from him hopefully a xx match winning goal or two! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments