Muric in Kosovo Squad
Monday, 17th Mar 2025 14:40
Town keeper Aro Muric is in the Kosovo squad playing Iceland in Nations League play-offs later this week.
The 26-year-old has been struggling with a shoulder problem but had an injection recently and was due to return to training over the weekend and then join up with his international squad from there.
“He’s not training with the group,” Town manager Kieran McKenna said on Friday. “He’s had the injection on a problem in his shoulder that he’s been managing over the last good period of time.
“He’s not trained yet, I think he’s going to start some work tomorrow with the goalkeeper coaches, hopefully he’ll be available to go away with Kosovo if he can get through the one or two bits over the next two days. It will be good to go away and get some game time.”
Muric, who has previously won 42 senior caps, wasn’t among the players manager Franco Foda said were ruled out at a lunchtime press conference having been included in the squad which was named at the end of last week.
The Kosovans host the Icelanders in Pristina on Thursday, the travel to Reykjavik for the second leg three days later.
