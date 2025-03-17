Carver: Hirst Brings a Different Dimension

Monday, 17th Mar 2025 16:54 Assistant coach John Carver says Blues striker George Hirst brings a different dimension to Scotland’s attack. Hirst, 26, was added to the Scotland squad for the first time yesterday, FIFA having confirmed his switch of international allegiance from England - for whom he played at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, his father David having won three full caps, scoring once - to the Scots, his paternal grandfather’s home country, last week. “Obviously George is sort of a late arrival, we’ve been monitoring him for months now,” said Carver, who coached under Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle. “And when we asked him, he was delighted to come and join us. We’ve always said that’s what we want, players who want to come and play for Scotland, and that’s great. “I know his dad played for England but he wants to play for Scotland and that's the type of player we need. “He brings us a different dimension. Obviously we lost Dykesy [Birmingham City’s Lyndon Dykes] because of injury and he’s a little bit similar to Lyndon, but what a goal he scored at the weekend, what a way to leave his club football and come to international football. “He’s an intelligent lad, he's bright, he loves football and he's fitted in straight away. “I had a good chat with him on Sunday night and we spoke about a number of things but most importantly he's a good player and he certainly brings something to the squad.” Scotland play Greece in a two-legged Nations League play-off in Piraeus on Thursday 20th March and at Hampden Park the following Sunday. Town keeper Cieran Slicker is also part of Steve Clarke's squad, the 22-year-old having received his second senior call-up.

Photo: Matchday Images



