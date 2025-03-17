Wolves Match This Year's Foundation Fixture

Monday, 17th Mar 2025 18:07 Town have announced that the home game against Wolves on Saturday 5th April will be this year’s Foundation Fixture. The initiative, which was launched two seasons ago, has seen more than £85,000 raised for the Ipswich Town Foundation, the club’s community arm which engages with around 9,000 young people and vulnerable adults across 29 diverse and innovative programmes. The Foundation Fixture provides a crucial opportunity to showcase and raise awareness of its work Ahead of the game there will be a Foundation presence in the FanZone and stadium, including half-time activities. The Fly the Flag, Matchday Experience and Coach Arrival experiences will also all be made up of participants from the Foundation. Fans will be encouraged to donate to the Foundation where possible, with staff to be around Portman Road collecting both cash and contactless donations. Online donations are also accepted through the Foundation’s Crowdfunder page. In addition, supporters can donate via text ahead of and on the day by texting ITFC followed by the amount they wish to donate (eg ITFC10 to donate £10) to 70580. Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message. To donate without hearing anything further from the Foundation, please text ITFCNOINFO instead. As previously, Town will be donating £1 from each home match ticket sold, £1 from every matchday programme sold and £1 per pint sold. Matchday Lottery tickets will also be available around the stadium as usual by the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and Cobbold Stand turnstiles, in the FanZone and in all hospitality areas. A number of local businesses, including some of our Friends of the Foundation, have pledged their support on the day with more information to be shared in the coming weeks. Ahead of the Foundation Fixture, participant features, success stories and more will be shared on Ipswich Town Foundation’s social media channels. “We’re delighted to announce the Wolves game as our dedicated Foundation Fixture,” director of Foundation, Dan Palfrey said. “With the club in the Premier League, there are more eyes than ever on the game, which provides us with a significant opportunity to showcase the impact of the work we undertake on the lives of people in Ipswich and wider Suffolk. “The previous two Foundation Fixtures have shown incredible generosity from the club and its supporters, with those funds used to help us reach more people and continue to make genuine, positive change.”

