U21s Host Millwall at Portman Road

Tuesday, 18th Mar 2025 14:27

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development Two South action against Millwall at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm).

John McGreal’s side are currently seventh in the table with the Lions third, 18 points ahead of them.

Prices are £5 for adults and £3 for seniors 65-plus and under-23s, while season ticket holders can gain free entry via a complementary ticket available here rather than by presenting their season ticket on the gate.

Blocks VU2 and VU3 of the Cobbold Stand will be open, while wheelchair users and ambulant fans can purchase tickets in Block VA.

The game is also being shown live on TownTV with Blues defender Luke Woolfenden providing punditry alongside commentator Reuben Shorten.





Photo: Action Images