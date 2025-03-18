Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
TWTD League Calculator 2024/25
Tuesday, 18th Mar 2025 14:42

With only nine games left to play, give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess whether the Blues can still escape the drop.

TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.


Alphawhiskey added 15:34 - Mar 18
Team Pld W D L F A W D L F A Pts GD
Ipswich Town 38 4 4 11 19 37 4 5 10 24 39 33 -33


Your predictions:


2nd April 2025
AFC Bournemouth 1 2 Ipswich Town

5th April 2025
Ipswich Town 2 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

13th April 2025
Chelsea 3 1 Ipswich Town

20th April 2025
Ipswich Town 1 2 Arsenal

26th April 2025
Newcastle United 4 0 Ipswich Town

3rd May 2025
Everton 2 2 Ipswich Town

10th May 2025
Ipswich Town 2 1 Brentford

18th May 2025
Leicester City 1 3 Ipswich Town

25th May 2025
Ipswich Town 2 0 West Ham United
Alfie added 15:36 - Mar 18
I have got us ending up 3rd bottom on 23 points, 11 points behind Wolves, 5 ahead of Leicester. Southampton finish on 10.

Onwards and upwards next season
