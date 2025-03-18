TWTD League Calculator 2024/25

Tuesday, 18th Mar 2025 14:42 With only nine games left to play, give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess whether the Blues can still escape the drop. TWTD’s League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table. To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season. Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.

Alphawhiskey added 15:34 - Mar 18

Team Pld W D L F A W D L F A Pts GD

Ipswich Town 38 4 4 11 19 37 4 5 10 24 39 33 -33





Your predictions:





2nd April 2025

AFC Bournemouth 1 2 Ipswich Town



5th April 2025

Ipswich Town 2 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers



13th April 2025

Chelsea 3 1 Ipswich Town



20th April 2025

Ipswich Town 1 2 Arsenal



26th April 2025

Newcastle United 4 0 Ipswich Town



3rd May 2025

Everton 2 2 Ipswich Town



10th May 2025

Ipswich Town 2 1 Brentford



18th May 2025

Leicester City 1 3 Ipswich Town



25th May 2025

Ipswich Town 2 0 West Ham United 0

Alfie added 15:36 - Mar 18

I have got us ending up 3rd bottom on 23 points, 11 points behind Wolves, 5 ahead of Leicester. Southampton finish on 10.



Onwards and upwards next season 1

