Delap Training With Senior England Squad

Tuesday, 18th Mar 2025 17:12

Blues striker Liam Delap is one of three England U21s players to have joined in training with Thomas Tuchel’s senior squad this afternoon.

Delap’s omission from the party the new boss named on Friday was a surprise to many observers, the 22-year-old instead having been included in the U21s alongside Town teammates Omari Hutchinson and Jaden Philogene.

Now, the FA has revealed that Delap, Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton have linked up with the full squad for training this afternoon.

Delap is the only one of the trio without a senior cap, Harwood-Bellis and Wharton each having made one full appearance, the central defender bagging a debut goal in the 5-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in November.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer missed out on training and remains with Chelsea having picked up a knock at the weekend.





Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff