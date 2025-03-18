Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Al-Hamadi Out of Iraq Squad
Tuesday, 18th Mar 2025 21:18

On-loan Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has been ruled out of Iraq’s World Cup qualifiers against Kuwait and Palestine having suffered a knock during Stoke’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall on Saturday.

Al-Hamadi is set to return to the Potters having initially been expected to be OK for the World Cup fixtures.

The 23-year-old, who has been capped by Iraq 14 times, scoring three goals, joined Stoke on loan in January.


Photo: Matchday Images



