Young Duo Could Win Caps

Wednesday, 19th Mar 2025 09:54

Town youngsters Woody Williamson and Daniel Babb could add to their international caps with Scotland and the Republic of Ireland’s U19s later today.

Keeper Williamson, 18, was a late addition to the Scots squad playing friendlies in Spain this week. The youngsters take on Sweden today and then Poland on Saturday at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia.

Williamson, who was on loan with National League South Chelmsford City during the first half of the season, has previously won 10 U19s caps having also played at U18 level.

U21s right-back Daniel Babb is with the Irish U19s squad for their European Championships elite round qualifiers in Germany.

The Irish youngsters take on Finland today, Slovenia on the Saturday and the hosts on Tuesday with all the games in Wolfsburg.

Babb, 19, who joined the Blues from League of Ireland side UCD in February 2024, won one cap at U19 level during during his time with the Dublin side, having previously played for the U17s and U18s. He has been a regular in John McGreal’s side this season.





Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache